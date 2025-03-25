Help a Hero Rebuild: Stand with Marine Veteran Ale

🚨 URGENT: A Hero Needs Our Help! 🚨





Meet Alex Harkrider—a Marine Corps veteran, combat hero, and my brother-in-arms. We served together, saved lives together in search and rescue, and he even saved my life. But today, Alex is the one who needs saving.





💥 From the Battlefield to the Courtroom:Alex is a 100% disabled combat veteran who has faced unimaginable challenges. Convicted for his involvement in the events of January 6th, he lost his disability benefits and spent time in prison. Now, he’s fighting to rebuild his life, but the road ahead is steep.





🌟 A Father, a Fighter, a Business Owner:Despite everything, Alex hasn’t given up. He’s a devoted father and the proud owner of a catering business that’s already making waves, working with big-name bands and growing his audience daily. But to truly get his business off the ground, he needs our help.





🔧 What Alex Needs:We’re raising $150,000 to get Alex the tools he deserves:





• 🚚 A new truck to haul his gear

• 🍔 A new food truck to expand his catering business

• 🔥 A new smoker for his signature dishes

• 🛠️ New tools and permits to operate smoothly

• 💵 Cash reserves so he can focus on growth, not survival





🎥 Watch the Video:In this video, I share the incredible story of how Alex and I met, his heroic rescues, and his unwavering bravery in combat. You’ll see the truck we want to get him—a rugged, beautiful machine perfect for a man who’s given so much. This isn’t just a truck; it’s a lifeline to help Alex regain his independence and provide for his family.





❤️ Why This Matters:Alex isn’t just a veteran; he’s a hero who has sacrificed everything for others. Now, it’s our turn to stand by him. I’m putting my money where my mouth is, donating the first $250, and I’m calling on YOU to join me. Every dollar brings Alex closer to rebuilding his life and securing his family’s future.





💸 Donate Now:





🙏 A Personal Plea: I’ve seen Alex at his best—saving lives, leading with courage—and I’ve seen him at his lowest, struggling to make ends meet. He’s not asking for a handout; he’s asking for a hand up. With your support, we can give him the fresh start he deserves.





🔥 Let’s Make This Go Viral: This isn’t just a local story—it’s a national call to action. Share this video, tag your friends, and use #StandWithAlex to spread the word. Together, we can rally the support Alex needs to rise again

💪 Join the Mission:

• Donate whatever you can:

• Share this video on social media

• Comment with words of encouragement for Alex





🛑 Don’t Wait—Act Now: Alex has given so much to this country. Now, it’s time for us to give back. Let’s show him that his service and sacrifice haven’t been forgotten.





💸 Donate Today:

Final Note:





Thank you for watching, sharing, and standing with Alex. Your support means more than you know. Let’s make this happen—because heroes like Alex deserve nothing less.





🙌 Together, We Can Rebuild a Hero’s Life. 🙌