A mold free home for the Diamond family!

Hi, I’m Krista Nissley and I’m hoping to raise funds for this dear little family who has been trying to move out of their moldy home for some time. I know firsthand what this is like and it’s a desire of my heart to be able to help others who find themselves in this difficult situation. After getting desperately ill myself and seeing some of my children suffer from the effects of living in toxic mold, I sympathize with anyone facing this debilitating situation. I find that in the case of an accident or maybe a house fire, people are quick to help out, and for that I am thankful! But struggling through losing your home and health and many of your belongings to mold, is a hard and lonely road. Because it seems that unless you have experienced it yourself, it’s difficult to understand. So may I share, at least in part, a little of the Diamonds story here?

After David and Rachel got married in April of 2017, they moved into an older trailer home. Rachel noticed that she started to be unable to tolerate heat or long periods of being in the house but didn't know why.

They remodeled the inside of the house and painted and sealed it and that seemed to help a lot. But then the ceiling started falling in!

Rachel has had lots of health issues as well as two miscarriages- one in 2018 and another in 2020. Then finally in 2022, they were blessed with a little girl, Sophia! Sadly they lost two more babies since Sophia was born, and now are pregnant again, but having a difficult pregnancy. Rachel has a lot of problems with congestion and often ends up sitting partly upright to sleep. When visiting her parents or sleeping somewhere else she never has the same headache and congestion problems that she has when at home, verifying that the problems she suffers, are at least in part, due to the toxic mold present in their house.

David has a chronic cough every morning and has had congestion problems the whole time they’ve been married. Not a day goes by where he can breathe freely. Even though he's usually at work every day, time spent at home at night and on weekends, brings worse congestion.

Tiny Sophia also coughs and has had skin rashes. These are just the symptoms that have already surfaced, but I know that living in a mold laden environment can result in serious illness over time, and they have already overstayed their time in this dangerous situation.

They have already started a new house, but are needing funds to complete it. How we would love to have them moved in to it before their new baby arrives in February! We hope you can help in some way and that God has blessed you to where you can in turn bless the Diamond family. Thank you and God reward you abundantly!