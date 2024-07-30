Saving Brandon

This little guy needs our help. He’s 4 years old and lives in Texas. I thought we had ‘the law’ in Texas but I’ve found out I was wrong.

His Aunt & Uncle have been raising him since he was 3 months old. They got him because his biological “mother” is a meth addict, did meth while she was pregnant with him and was (obviously) unfit as a parent. The biological “mother” has two older children, one of whom she pimped out for meth. The mother’s parents are also likely abusive, as the middle son suffered a head injury in their care and they didn’t report it or take him to the hospital. They defend their daughter’s (the biological “mom”) abusive behavior. Bio.mom has admitted she will lie under oath. These are not hearsay accusations, it comes from recordings, CPS cases, police investigations, and court transcripts.

Despite all this, the soulless Judge McPherson in Pinola County has ordered this unrepentant biological mother who admits, on the stand, that she is still buying marijuana off the street and smoking every night, this judge has changed the orders and given her standard non-custodial parent possession and access.

Brandon’s real parents, his Aunt & Uncle, they are going to refuse to give him up and keep fighting in court. But that’s all going to be incredibly expensive, and his Aunt may go to jail for constructive contempt and then she’ll need a criminal defense attorney, too.

These people desperately need your help, they need to get the word out to hold these crooked heartless people accountable and they need funds to fight this egregious judicial misconduct.

Anything helps. Thank you.