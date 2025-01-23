Supporting our 1977 classmate Terri

January 23, 2025



To those who remember or simply care enough to help, our 1977 DMHS Generals classmate Terri Cameron experienced a severe fire at her home on 01/22/25 at approximately 1 AM. Although the structure is sound, the interior has been destroyed, and she will have to move out to rebuild.



Her daughter, S.I.L., and a 4-year-old and 7-year-old grandsons were living with her, and now they are also displaced. The first night, they slept in a camper in 18° weather. Terri stayed with a friend; her kids are now with other family members.



All humans are safe, but a kitten was trapped and is now blind and suffering from neurological issues. Perhaps those issues will correct themselves, but it will take time and expense. Her other animals are safe.



Terri lost every piece of clothing she owned, and as I type this, she was trying to salvage something from the smoke damage.



Your donation will help:



1. Cover the $2,500 insurance deductible

2. The Veterinarian bills that are climbing towards $2,500

3. Immediate needs for clothing and moving materials to move anything left into storage.

4. Help Terri cover lost wages, where she only works 10 hours per week now.



Lastly, although this fundraising platform has been utilized from a "Golden Rule" aspect, it is also the most economical, allowing Terri to receive the maximum donation possible without platform fees and only paying small bank processing fees.



PLEASE KNOW THAT I AM ACTING ONLY AS THE "CAMPAIGN TREASURER," AND FOR EVERY DOLLAR ALLOWED, TERRI WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY. I AM NOT EVEN SURE THAT SHE CAN FIND HER CHECKBOOK RIGHT NOW! IT IS MY PLEASURE TO HELP, AND I HOPE THAT YOU WILL TOO.



