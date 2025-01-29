Life Saving Cancer Treatment Funds Needed

Funds Needed Urgently for Care Facility Admission!

Donna Appel Sherman is facing a life-threatening battle with advanced-stage cervical and bladder cancer, requiring treatment at a specialized Critical Care Cancer Center. A delay in entering the care center could lead to total kidney failure. As the treatment is out of network and not covered by insurance, Donna and her family urgently need financial support to access this life-saving care.

Why Your Contribution Matters:

1. A Life-Saving Opportunity: Your donation will help Donna access the urgent treatment she needs to survive and recover. Time is of the essence, and every contribution brings her closer to the care she so desperately needs.

2. Supporting a Family in Crisis: Donna’s husband, Don, has been a tireless caregiver, offering her unwavering love and support. Your generosity will ease their financial burden and provide much-needed hope during this challenging time.

3. Empowering Donna’s Mission: Donna has spent her life helping others, nurturing families, and advocating for health and wellness. By supporting her now, you’re enabling her to continue her journey of healing and empowering others.

About Donna

Donna embodies compassion, strength, and service. She is a devoted mother of two daughters and caretaker of two loyal puppies, and she radiates love and light to everyone around her. Donna has been a lifelong advocate for alternative therapies, dedicating over two decades to helping individuals, families, and global initiatives achieve health and wellness. As a health and wellness coach under "A Voice For Change" and the author of Coming Full Circle, she has empowered countless people to embrace holistic healing and natural living.

She and her husband have established a healing center on their regenerative aquaponics farm, where they raise fish, chickens, sheep, and organic produce using sustainable practices. Currently, Donna is working toward completing her Global Healing Health Coach certification under Dr. Edward Group, with a mission to inspire others to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Echoing Hippocrates' wisdom, Donna lives by the philosophy: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

Along with the farm, Donna and her husband ran a local organic soup and salad shop, serving their community with wholesome, homemade meals crafted from clean, organic ingredients. Their dedication to health and transparency earned them a prestigious “10-spoon“ designation from the Weston A. Price Foundation for their commitment to honest and nourishing food.

Regardless of size, your donation can make a monumental difference in Donna’s life. In addition to financial support, your prayers and words of encouragement mean the world to her and her family. Together, we can allow Donna to heal, recover, and continue her mission to guide, inspire, and empower others.

Please join us in supporting Donna. Let’s work together to give back to someone who has dedicated her life to helping others.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.



