Time Is Short Help Camilla Heal and Grow

“It’s okay, Baby Girl. We’ll read and learn about this…”

I never imagined those would be the first words I’d say as my daughter faced a devastating diagnosis that would forever change her life.

________________________________________________

The Moment Everything Changed

Just weeks ago, everything felt normal. Camilla had just turned 13, was thriving in junior high, and had recently joined the field hockey team. At her annual checkup, everything looked fine.

But in late March, she came to me thinking there was a bug crawling on her back. When I lifted her shirt, I froze. Her spine was bulging and twisted sharply to one side. I wanted to believe I was imagining it.

Within days, X-rays confirmed the unthinkable: severe scoliosis.

________________________________________________

A Devastating Diagnosis

Camilla has a dangerously sharp "S"-shaped spinal curve: nearly 80 degrees in her upper back and 40 degrees in the lower. Scoliosis is a progressive condition. In girls her age, it can worsen rapidly during puberty.

Our pediatric specialist explained that her case already qualifies for spinal fusion surgery. This procedure involves cutting down her entire back to insert a rigid metal rod to force her spine into alignment. The surgery is invasive and permanent. It means restricted mobility for the rest of her life.

She’s just a little girl. I couldn’t accept that as her only future.

________________________________________________

A Better Surgery Exists

Through hours of research and prayer, we found a world-renowned surgeon in a neighboring state who performs Anterior Scoliosis Correction (ASC) — a life-changing alternative.

ASC offers Camilla hope:

• It enters through the side, sparing her back muscles.

• It uses a flexible system, not a rigid metal rod.

• It works with her growth, allowing her spine to improve over time.

• It gives her a much better chance at living pain-free and active.

But we are in a race against time.

_________________________________________________

Her Window Is Closing

Camilla is currently at skeletal maturity stage 3 out of 8. That means her bones are still growing, and this is the only reason she qualifies for ASC. In just a few months, that window will close. And we’ll be forced to pursue spinal fusion.

The cost for this surgery is $50,000, due upfront. We must raise the full amount immediately.

_________________________________________________

How You Can Help

We are stepping out in faith, believing God can move through the hearts of others to help us reach this goal.

If you feel led to give, no amount is too small. Every dollar brings us closer to giving Camilla the chance she deserves. If you can’t give, please share her story and pray for healing and provision.

We’re trusting God through this storm and believing that with help from people like you, Camilla will one day walk tall, move freely, and live fully.

With gratitude and hope,

Christina, Dad, and Camilla