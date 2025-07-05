Time Is Short Help Camilla Heal and Grow

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $50,512
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Fordyce
“It’s okay, Baby Girl. We’ll read and learn about this…”
I never imagined those would be the first words I’d say as my daughter faced a devastating diagnosis that would forever change her life.
________________________________________________
The Moment Everything Changed
Just weeks ago, everything felt normal. Camilla had just turned 13, was thriving in junior high, and had recently joined the field hockey team. At her annual checkup, everything looked fine.
But in late March, she came to me thinking there was a bug crawling on her back. When I lifted her shirt, I froze. Her spine was bulging and twisted sharply to one side. I wanted to believe I was imagining it.
Within days, X-rays confirmed the unthinkable: severe scoliosis.
________________________________________________
A Devastating Diagnosis
Camilla has a dangerously sharp "S"-shaped spinal curve: nearly 80 degrees in her upper back and 40 degrees in the lower. Scoliosis is a progressive condition. In girls her age, it can worsen rapidly during puberty.
Our pediatric specialist explained that her case already qualifies for spinal fusion surgery. This procedure involves cutting down her entire back to insert a rigid metal rod to force her spine into alignment. The surgery is invasive and permanent. It means restricted mobility for the rest of her life.
She’s just a little girl. I couldn’t accept that as her only future.
________________________________________________
A Better Surgery Exists
Through hours of research and prayer, we found a world-renowned surgeon in a neighboring state who performs Anterior Scoliosis Correction (ASC) — a life-changing alternative.
ASC offers Camilla hope:
• It enters through the side, sparing her back muscles.
• It uses a flexible system, not a rigid metal rod.
• It works with her growth, allowing her spine to improve over time.
• It gives her a much better chance at living pain-free and active.
But we are in a race against time.
_________________________________________________
Her Window Is Closing
Camilla is currently at skeletal maturity stage 3 out of 8. That means her bones are still growing, and this is the only reason she qualifies for ASC. In just a few months, that window will close. And we’ll be forced to pursue spinal fusion.
The cost for this surgery is $50,000, due upfront. We must raise the full amount immediately.
_________________________________________________
How You Can Help
We are stepping out in faith, believing God can move through the hearts of others to help us reach this goal.
If you feel led to give, no amount is too small. Every dollar brings us closer to giving Camilla the chance she deserves. If you can’t give, please share her story and pray for healing and provision.
We’re trusting God through this storm and believing that with help from people like you, Camilla will one day walk tall, move freely, and live fully.
With gratitude and hope,
Christina, Dad, and Camilla
Praying for you!
"Thanks be to God - we are so thankful for your prayers and support!" By Christina Fordyce
May God continue to watch over you and guide you. You are in our prayers.
"God bless you for your generosity - financial and spiritual! We are so thankful for our brothers and sisters in Christ!" By Christina Fordyce
Our prayers are with all of you! May God guide the hands of your surgeon and your healing time be short.
"God is so good and all His ways are perfect! Thank you for your help and prayers and lifting us up in this difficult time!" By Christina Fordyce
God bless you, Camilla. You are in our prayers for a successful surgery!
"Thanks for praying for us and helping us reach our goal!" By Christina Fordyce
We pray the surgery is a success and she gets relief from the pain.
"God willing, it will be so! Thank you for helping our baby girl!" By Christina Fordyce
God bless you all! Praying for a successful outcome!
"Thank you for all the support and prayers! Praying in thanksgiving for you!" By Christina Fordyce
Praying 🙏
"So very thankful for your help and prayers! God bless you!" By Christina Fordyce
Christ, Son of the living God, give healing to Camila and her family
"In Jesus Name we ask the Father - yes! And we trust His Word. Thank you and God bless you!" By Christina Fordyce
July 10th, 2025
I got a call from the surgeon's office yesterday. We are scheduled for surgery on Wednesday, August 27 at 8:30 AM.
This is all happening so fast... it is a blessing for Camilla and her health; she is excited! (Have I mentioned how strong and brave she is?) But also setting the date makes everything more real than it was before. Still, we will not give in to fear - "God did not give us the spirit of fear: but of power, and of love..."
God is providing everything we need through all of you - the prayers, the supporting messages, and the funds. Camilla will have her surgery. And we cannot begin to thank you. People we do and don't know, people from everywhere... how I am humbled by your charity and your loving example! Please believe me that we pray for all of you. "I thank God every time I remember you."
July 7th, 2025
Camilla has a personal message for all of you today:
"Thank you all for doing this. It means a lot to me! I have a lot of pain in my back and with you donating to help pay for the surgery, it helps because I will be able to have the surgery and then not have back pain. It will be a blessing to not have back pain!!!! I wish blessings upon all of you. Thank you so very much!!!!!! "
Update from Christina:
We had a Zoom meeting with the surgeon today. Camilla was able to ask questions, and the doctor seemed very good with her. He explained some of the possible complications (because that's required) but told us how hopeful he is for a good outcome. It is possible she may need two surgeries, but we will see. The fact that she is very flexible and young are both in our favor!!! We completed some of the pre-op testing, like MRIs, but we still have some more to go; later this month we have pulmonary function tests and will have to be cleared by her primary care physician.
Our family is overcome by the generosity that all of you are showing us. We had tears before - tears of panic and fear... but now tears of joy. And isn't that what Scripture says? "...I will turn their mourning into joy, and will comfort them, and make them joyful after their sorrow." Please continue to pray for all of us. Thank you. May God reward you!
