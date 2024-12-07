Helene’s Hoosier Helpers

December 6, 2024

Imagine it’s 15 degrees, the wind is howling at 20 mph and you are in a tent with your family (husband/wife/two children under the age of 6). You may or may not have a heater in your tent and you rely on the kindness and mercy of others for your day-to-day needs. Your home, automobile(s) were destroyed by flooding from a hurricane and you live in the mountains of western NC. Your very livelihood is gone. There is no insurance claim pending because you have automatically been denied because hurricanes and flooding are not covered and that’s if you even HAVE insurance. This a very real scenario nightly for many people dealing with the aftermath of Helene. Local churches have rallied the best they can, but they have nearly exhausted their human and monetary resources. People are tired, but the need is so great.

I was unaware of the dire situation down here until I came down for the Winter. There is a desperate need and North and South Carolinians are doing the best they can to fill in the gap left by our government who has abandoned Americans in favor of sending billions to foreign countries. I am helping a lady, McKenzie, who works full-time and has been providing for the people who have been affected in her area from Helene’s devastation. Although she is doing a lot of good; she is a one-woman operation. I reached out to her to see what was needed and she said, as strange as it sounds coming from someone I don’t know that well, that monetary donations will help more than anything as she assesses the need of people who have reached out. She then goes and buys heaters, propane, adapters, diapers, baby food, shovels, etc. The list is constantly changing depending upon the needs of the families she comes into contact, but heaters, propane and adapters for the foreseeable future are what will help these people stay alive on these cold wintry nights.

I know everyone is inundated with requests for this organization or that organization (all worthwhile) to help those in need, but these people have been forgotten by our country. If it were not for people like McKenzie, these people would, in all likelihood, become a statistic. I truly can’t imagine what these families are going through. It truly breaks my heart. Thank you for your donation. We will post updates and how your donation is helping those impacted by Helene’s devastation.