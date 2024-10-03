Hurricane Helene Aid

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $9,961
Campaign funds will be received by rhys howard
Please help us supply and rebuild rural communities in Western NC destroyed by flooding from hurricane Helene.
Donations will go toward food, water, generators, chainsaws, gas, propane, diapers, medical supplies, etc.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Thank you for all that you are doing. This is on behalf of the Nutrimal Supplements customers who helped raise it over the past couple of weeks.
Sending you all prayers from Colorado
Grace upon Grace to the work of your hands.
May God bless & guide you!
Hope you guys are doing ok, good luck man
Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this devastating act of nature.
If a fraudulently elected and treasonous Biden-Harris DC Sewer Junta regime will not help the people, then the people must help themselves and relinquish any dependency upon said treasonous regime. https://vincebarwinski.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/07_complete_chapter_29_pastor_and_the_matriarch.pdf The very actions of said government suggest nothing less.
Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in the midst of such a surreal devastation. We pray your words and actions bring hope and comfort to so many! We are praying for the work you are doing and for everyone affected! Stay safe and God bless.
Prayers for perseverance
This feels like a drop in the bucket of what's needed. Glad you both can help with feet on the ground. Praying for you and all that need help.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.