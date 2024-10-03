Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Aid

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $9,961

Campaign created by Rhys Howard

Campaign funds will be received by rhys howard

Hurricane Helene Aid

Please help us supply and rebuild rural communities in Western NC destroyed by flooding from hurricane Helene.

Donations will go toward food, water, generators, chainsaws, gas, propane, diapers, medical supplies, etc.

Recent Donations
Show:
GiveSendGo Charities
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

LifeBlud co
$ 2834.00 USD
2 months ago

Healthy Home
$ 475.00 USD
2 months ago

Nutrimal Supplements
$ 650.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all that you are doing. This is on behalf of the Nutrimal Supplements customers who helped raise it over the past couple of weeks.

Volk family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending you all prayers from Colorado

Isabel F
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

H P Cozz
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Grace upon Grace to the work of your hands.

Morgan
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless & guide you!

Kyle and Emma
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Robert Penenburgh
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Bryan
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope you guys are doing ok, good luck man

The Masellis
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this devastating act of nature.

Alison and Allen
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Vince Barwinski
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

If a fraudulently elected and treasonous Biden-Harris DC Sewer Junta regime will not help the people, then the people must help themselves and relinquish any dependency upon said treasonous regime. https://vincebarwinski.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/07_complete_chapter_29_pastor_and_the_matriarch.pdf The very actions of said government suggest nothing less.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in the midst of such a surreal devastation. We pray your words and actions bring hope and comfort to so many! We are praying for the work you are doing and for everyone affected! Stay safe and God bless.

Stingers
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for perseverance

Allie Hemmings
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Jennifer Thompson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

This feels like a drop in the bucket of what's needed. Glad you both can help with feet on the ground. Praying for you and all that need help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kim Aubuchon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo