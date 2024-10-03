From Floods to Fires turning devastation to Hope

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $24,451
Campaign funds will be received by Women Fighting For America, LLC
Urgent Relief Needed for Hurricane Helene Survivors
Help Us Save Lives – Every Moment Counts!
Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Patriots,
The unthinkable has happened. Hurricane Helene has devastated communities, leaving countless families without shelter, food, or access to medical care. Entire neighborhoods are underwater, homes destroyed, and lives turned upside down overnight. As we witness this disaster unfold, we cannot stand by without taking action.
At Women Fighting for America (WFFA), we are already on the ground in Hendersonville, North Carolina, coordinating relief efforts, but the scale of the devastation is beyond what we can handle alone. Our forward operating base (FOB) is ready to distribute life-saving supplies, but we need your help now to meet the overwhelming demand. Every second matters, and your contribution could be the difference between life and death for those affected by this catastrophic storm.
How You Can Make a Difference:
Your donation will directly provide critical, life-saving supplies to those who are suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The need is urgent, and every contribution counts:
$50 can provide clean drinking water for a family for a week.
$100 can purchase first-aid kits and basic medical supplies.
$250 can provide emergency shelter for families displaced from their homes.
$500 can help us deliver fuel for generators, ensuring power to medical equipment and rescue operations.
What We Need Most Right Now:
Water Filtration Systems – Clean water is one of the most pressing needs as access to potable water has been destroyed.
First Aid and Medical Supplies – We need bandages, antiseptics, antibiotics, and other essential supplies to treat injuries.
Non-Perishable Food – With grocery stores and supply chains down, families are going hungry.
Generators and Fuel – Power is out, and we need to keep rescue operations running.
Blankets, Tarps, and Emergency Shelters – With homes destroyed, we need to provide shelter from the elements immediately.
Our Immediate Mission:
We are working day and night to coordinate rescue and relief efforts for those most in need. Families are stranded without food, water, or shelter. We are distributing supplies directly to those affected, but our resources are running thin, and the needs are overwhelming.
How You Can Help Right Now:
Donate to fund the purchase of life-saving supplies:
Spread the word – Share our message with your friends, family, and on social media to help us gather the resources we need.
Your Support Saves Lives:
Every dollar, every donation, every shared message can help save lives. We are racing against time, and with your support, we can bring immediate relief to families who have lost everything. Let’s come together and show that in the face of disaster, we rise as one.
Thank you for your compassion, your generosity, and your commitment to standing with us in this crucial time.
Christie Hutcherson
Founder, Women Fighting for America (WFFA)
www.wffa.win
God bless
Saw you with Nino and we wanted to help. I think you are doing good work,
God Bless!
Thank you for all that you all do in this fight to save the USA . Nice to see real competent successful not woke women fighting for the right cause.
Stay Safe & keep up the good work!
God Bless Everyone
God Bless
January 9th, 2025
Facing Unprecedented Disasters on Multiple Fronts
Stand With Us to Bring Hope and Relief
As fires rage across Los Angeles, consuming entire neighborhoods and displacing thousands, WFFA, Kennedy Quick Reaction Fund (KQRF), in partnership with Heal-Corp, is stepping up to respond. At the same time, we continue recovery efforts in North Carolina and other regions hit hard by recent disasters.
We are facing an extraordinary challenge: disasters on multiple fronts that demand immediate action, resources, and compassion. This is not just a government effort (they have failed us)—it’s we the people, partnering with our fellow man, who are the rescuers in these critical moments. Together, we can bring hope to those who need it most.
Be the Lifeline for Families Who’ve Lost Everything
In Los Angeles, families are fleeing with nothing but the clothes on their backs, uncertain of where to go or how to rebuild. Our specialized SEER (Search, Evacuate, Emergency, Respond) teams, alongside Disaster Medicine Doctors, Trauma Surgeons, and Former Military Medics, are tirelessly coordinating evacuations, setting up emergency medical units, ensuring access to clean water, and distributing critical supplies to those in desperate need.
This Is a Crisis We Cannot Ignore
Imagine watching everything you’ve worked for go up in flames, with nowhere to turn and no clear path forward. This is the reality for thousands of families. But it doesn’t have to end there. Together, we can bring light and hope into their darkest hour.
Who We Are
As a proud board member of Heal-Corp and Kennedy Quick Reaction Fund (501c3), I have witnessed firsthand the power of community and compassion in disaster response. We are always on the frontlines, delivering relief where it’s needed most. From the floods in North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, we are responding to unprecedented challenges with speed, precision, and love.
But we cannot be the light so many desperately need without the support and prayers of God’s community. It is only through your help that we can continue to bring hope, healing, and strength in the darkest moments.
Why Your Help Is Needed Now
Every second counts. Your generosity empowers us to:
Deliver urgent medical care to save lives
Provide safe shelter for displaced families
Ensure access to clean water and food for survival
Mobilize SEER teams to perform evacuations and emergency response
Offer emergency training to help communities recover and rebuild
Be the Light They Desperately Need
When disaster strikes, it’s easy to feel powerless—but you have the ability to make an extraordinary difference. Your donation provides families with the strength to rebuild, the resources to survive, and the hope to carry on.
Act Now—Lives Depend on It
The fires are still burning, and the need is urgent. Please, don’t wait. Donate today and help us deliver life-saving aid to Los Angeles communities.
As always, we will provide updates and, when possible, live video updates of your love in action. Your compassion fuels our mission, and your support ensures we can make an immediate and lasting impact. Together, we can turn despair into resilience and show these families that they are not alone.
With gratitude and faith,
Christie Hutcherson
Founder, Women Fighting for America
Proud Board Member, Heal-Corp and Kennedy Quick Reaction Fund (501c3)
January 5th, 2025
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Update January 5, 2025
Dear friends and supporters,
As the bitter cold weather persists, many families in North Carolina are still living in tents and trailers. Despite these challenging conditions, we remain on the ground, tirelessly serving the community—thanks to the unwavering support and prayers of partners like you. Current Efforts and Progress Here’s what we’ve been able to accomplish: Fresh water sanitation units have been installed, providing clean and safe water to the Frank Fire Department and eight families. These systems are critical as the water in the area remains severely contaminated and undrinkable. On-going health checks are ensuring that those most vulnerable receive the care they desperately need. Essential items such as stoves, blankets, and other cold-weather supplies are being distributed to families in need. This road to recovery is a long one, but we are making strides to restore hope and dignity to these communities. Immediate Needs With colder weather setting in, we urgently need: Campers: To provide warm and secure temporary shelter. Heaters and stoves: To help families endure the freezing temperatures. Financial contributions: To purchase these items directly from suppliers at discounted rates. If you have experience in fundraising and are willing to help coordinate a large-scale effort, please reach out to me directly. Your skills and commitment could make a transformative difference.
Call to Action: Please continue to pray for these communities and those working tirelessly to support them. Your faith, compassion, and generosity are a source of strength for so many. Together, we can help rebuild lives and restore hope.
“Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)
Thank you for your continued support and prayers. Let us stand together in this season of service and giving.
Blessings,
Christie Hutcherson
December 1st, 2024
December 1, 2024
Dear friends and supporters,
I hope everyone had an incredible Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends, taking time to reflect on the many blessings we enjoy in this great country. As we transition into the Christmas season, warm in our homes, I urge you to remember and pray for families in North Carolina still living in tents, staying with relatives, or relying on small gas heaters to stay warm. Their struggles are real, and they need our continued prayers and support.
This week, I am traveling to Raleigh to meet with state senators and house members at the Capitol. These meetings are crucial as I advocate for relief efforts and policy changes to address the needs of the most vulnerable communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. I ask for your prayers that these conversations will be met with open hearts and result in meaningful action.
From Raleigh, I will head to Concord to assist the utilities commissioner with critical infrastructure assessments and join the Texas Agriculture Secretary to evaluate the pressing needs of farmers. Our team will be taking them to numerous communities that are still hurting. This visit will highlight our ongoing efforts, including mobile medical units, supply distributions, and the extraordinary work of organizations that have become the lifeblood of these communities.
Your Impact
It is YOU—through your generous donations and steadfast prayers—who are making the biggest difference. Medical care, food, water, shelter, and more have reached families because of your support. Clean water remains a major priority, and we continue to provide WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) systems to address contamination.
Continued - Special Initiative: Tiny Homes for Families
As we shift into long-term recovery, we are launching an initiative to build tiny homes for families who lost everything. These homes cost $5,000 each and provide a safe, warm, and dignified space for displaced families to rebuild their lives.
Here’s how you can help:
Donate: Every dollar gets us closer to creating homes for those in need.
Volunteer: Contractors and skilled workers are needed to bring this vision to life.
Contribute Supplies: Building materials and other essentials are vital to this effort.
PRAY: God's grace be upon those who have lost loved ones, homes and memories.
If you can help or know someone who can, please reach out to me directly.
Together, guided by faith and hard work, we are shining a light of hope in these dark times. Let’s continue to be the hands and feet of Jesus for those in need.
“In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’” (Acts 20:35)
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” (Matthew 25:40)
Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and continued prayers. I will provide updates as our mission unfolds.
Blessings,
Christie Hutcherson
November 24th, 2024
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Update
Your continued generosity is transforming lives in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Here’s the latest on our efforts:
Medical care, counseling services, food, fresh water, heaters, fuel, and shelter have been
provided to those in urgent need.
We are addressing the ongoing issue of contaminated water by purchasing WASH systems (water and sanitation systems) to ensure safe and clean water access for impacted communities.
We are thrilled to report that the Senatorial visit to the most devastated areas, made possible through the generous contributions of Mr. Joe Gibbs (Gibbs Racing) and the Penske family, was a resounding success. This visit allowed 12 Senators to hear directly from those affected, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges they face. The visit has already sparked meaningful discussions on how to better support these communities.
Special Request: Tiny Homes for Shelter
We are now launching a special initiative to build tiny homes for families who lost their homes. Each home costs $5,000 to construct and will provide warm, safe, and dignified shelter on the property of those displaced.
Here’s how you can help:
Donate: Every dollar brings us closer to providing these families with shelter.
Volunteer: We are looking for contractors willing to donate their time and skills when the funds and supplies are in place.
Contribute Supplies: Building materials and other essential items are needed to make this vision a reality.
If you or someone you know can contribute, please reach out to me directly.
This long-term effort is guided by our faith and commitment to serving those in need. We see God’s hand in every step, and your support continues to be a source of hope and healing. If you are interested in hosting a fundraiser please also reach out.
Thank you for your unwavering compassion and generosity. Together, we are making a lasting difference.
Blessings,
Christie Hutcherson
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.