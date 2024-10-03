From Floods to Fires turning devastation to Hope

Urgent Relief Needed for Hurricane Helene Survivors

Help Us Save Lives – Every Moment Counts!

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Patriots,



The unthinkable has happened. Hurricane Helene has devastated communities, leaving countless families without shelter, food, or access to medical care. Entire neighborhoods are underwater, homes destroyed, and lives turned upside down overnight. As we witness this disaster unfold, we cannot stand by without taking action.

At Women Fighting for America (WFFA), we are already on the ground in Hendersonville, North Carolina, coordinating relief efforts, but the scale of the devastation is beyond what we can handle alone. Our forward operating base (FOB) is ready to distribute life-saving supplies, but we need your help now to meet the overwhelming demand. Every second matters, and your contribution could be the difference between life and death for those affected by this catastrophic storm.



How You Can Make a Difference:



Your donation will directly provide critical, life-saving supplies to those who are suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The need is urgent, and every contribution counts:

$50 can provide clean drinking water for a family for a week.



$100 can purchase first-aid kits and basic medical supplies.

$250 can provide emergency shelter for families displaced from their homes.

$500 can help us deliver fuel for generators, ensuring power to medical equipment and rescue operations.

What We Need Most Right Now:

Water Filtration Systems – Clean water is one of the most pressing needs as access to potable water has been destroyed.

First Aid and Medical Supplies – We need bandages, antiseptics, antibiotics, and other essential supplies to treat injuries.

Non-Perishable Food – With grocery stores and supply chains down, families are going hungry.

Generators and Fuel – Power is out, and we need to keep rescue operations running.

Blankets, Tarps, and Emergency Shelters – With homes destroyed, we need to provide shelter from the elements immediately.

Our Immediate Mission:

We are working day and night to coordinate rescue and relief efforts for those most in need. Families are stranded without food, water, or shelter. We are distributing supplies directly to those affected, but our resources are running thin, and the needs are overwhelming.

How You Can Help Right Now:

Donate to fund the purchase of life-saving supplies:

Spread the word – Share our message with your friends, family, and on social media to help us gather the resources we need.

Your Support Saves Lives:

Every dollar, every donation, every shared message can help save lives. We are racing against time, and with your support, we can bring immediate relief to families who have lost everything. Let’s come together and show that in the face of disaster, we rise as one.

Thank you for your compassion, your generosity, and your commitment to standing with us in this crucial time.

Christie Hutcherson



Founder, Women Fighting for America (WFFA)

www.wffa.win







