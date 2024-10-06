Campaign Image

Relief work for Hurricane Helene victims

Goal:

 USD $850

Raised:

 USD $536

Campaign created by Virginia Kramer

Campaign funds will be received by Virginia Kramer

I'm planning a trip to do disaster relief work with Samaritan's Purse to aid the victims of Hurricane Helene.  I have done three other trips in the past, with the most recent to Lahaina, Maui after the fires.  Volunteers are responsible to provide their own transportation to get to the relief site and a rental car.  I have the time and the ability but costs are a strain on our retirement income.  Anyone who can pitch in (even a couple of bucks) is invited to join in support.  Also, do you want to come with me? It's hard work but so important to those folks who lost so much.  Any funds raised above the cost of transportation will be donated to Samaritan's Purse for victim aid. (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/) Feel free to message me if you would prefer to donate directly.  (Thanks to those who have...it's appreciated!)

Recent Donations
Glen and Tawni
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for giving back Virginia!

Favorite Daughter
$ 136.00 USD
3 months ago

Happy Birthday!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m glad you can go help!

The Lewis Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We love your heart for helping!

Updates

Thanks to all who have supported this trip!

October 20th, 2024

I'm so thankful to all who have donated, either financially or with prayer.  My trip is scheduled for the end of November and the assignment has been moved to Florida.  Many have donated privately and some through this site.  That said, I'm close to the goal of the airfare and any additional funds will go toward ground transporation and to Samaritan's Purse.  :)

