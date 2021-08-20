Campaign Image

Donald Trump and the January 6 political prisoners

We desperately need your help, now more than ever. I was convicted by a biased judge and jury and sent to prison for January 6th and lost my job, reputation and freedom. I got evicted and became homeless right in the middle of probation due to struggling to make ends meet having to pay legal expenses and many backed up bills. I'm a Marine Corps veteran that served this country proudly, and continues to serve. I am a son, a brother, and most importantly, a Man of God. I will continue, like Trump, to defend myself on appeal and also will be filing lawsuits against several elements of the federal government but unfortunately, all I have is you guys and a Public Defender appealing my case and no private counsel for the lawsuit. We need someone with honor and values and who loves this country and justice to fight for us. I need money to pay the Architect of the Capitol with hefty fines and restitution and I need money to pay rent and avoid eviction. That is why I am here now. I need your financial help. Even a dollar helps. If it comes out of your heart to give it will be very much appreciated. Below I will attach photos for you to see what I am up against. Thank you in advance, and God bless everyone of you. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck.

Paul Vartelas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you. Im sorry you had to deal with this injustice. Thank you for your service. I pray you and all J6ers get your justice. 🙏

Semper Fi
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

May God always protect and continue to bless America.

Michael Shirley
$ 11.00 USD
2 months ago

The injustice to which these people have been subjected is sickening. Please stay strong. I'm not comfortable thinking about this government's ability to do evil. Hope springs eternal they there are great things coming this week. And that leads to the reckoning and thr grace so many need.

Lisa Kisaloff
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless and we will keep praying

Tricia Townsend
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

#justice4j6

Emily G
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for justice and peace in the midst of this chaos

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

May God’s loving hand strengthen you and sustain you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

DWD
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there. Maybe help will come soon. Keep faith in the Lord.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers to you and your family.

ConnieA
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Gkswagalicious on insta
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hector, Been following you through all of this, years now. God Bless you and sending you strength as we all endure this endless assault on our society. The evil doers are trying their best to defeat us. Praying we can indeed overcome.

Anson Rohr
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Stray strong! Proud of you, sir.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Stay strong J 6 r’s are the Patriots

Gaston Llaca
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you Hector

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

God bless you, praying for all of u.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

My thoughts and prayers are with all of you and your families. Please stay strong and thank you for standing up for our country. God Bless You and God Bless America!

