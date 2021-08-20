Donald Trump and the January 6 political prisoners

We desperately need your help, now more than ever. I was convicted by a biased judge and jury and sent to prison for January 6th and lost my job, reputation and freedom. I got evicted and became homeless right in the middle of probation due to struggling to make ends meet having to pay legal expenses and many backed up bills. I'm a Marine Corps veteran that served this country proudly, and continues to serve. I am a son, a brother, and most importantly, a Man of God. I will continue, like Trump, to defend myself on appeal and also will be filing lawsuits against several elements of the federal government but unfortunately, all I have is you guys and a Public Defender appealing my case and no private counsel for the lawsuit. We need someone with honor and values and who loves this country and justice to fight for us. I need money to pay the Architect of the Capitol with hefty fines and restitution and I need money to pay rent and avoid eviction. That is why I am here now. I need your financial help. Even a dollar helps. If it comes out of your heart to give it will be very much appreciated. Below I will attach photos for you to see what I am up against. Thank you in advance, and God bless everyone of you.