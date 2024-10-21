Six Months to Heat the Kelly’s

Goal:
Well good evening or afternoon or morning,
It is Valentines Day and in just over Six Months, Amie and I will be blessed to have been married 25 years!!!!!
We’ve had our ups and downs but, by the grace of God are still standing and raising our children together in His love and in our church community.
Almost five years ago, we bought our first and forever home after renting apartments for 20 years. We have invested in small projects over the almost five years but this past Christmas we were blindsided by a huge unexpected expense.
After many attempts to fix our heat and hot water system, the company told us the system needed to be replaced and a new water filtration system installed too. A grand total of $20,732.00, not including the $2,000 plus trying to fix the old system.
We know God answers prayers and we also know He can use people too.
So, we are humbly asking you to:
1. Pray
2. Give, if you can
3. Share.
That is all, in Christ by Grace alone,
Jim and Amie Kelly
October 21st, 2024
One month left and about $5000 and the $1500 already raised and we’ll have this paid off! Please give anything you can and share, share, share! Thank you very much! Jim and Amie
April 29th, 2024
We are thrilled to report that donations from family and church family have enabled us to reduce our goal to $9000.00. Of that we’ve received $1250.00, so about $7,750.00 to go meaning we are almost 2/3 of the way there to paying off the $20,732.00 we owe for the heat and hot water systems! I’ll be sharing this again via FB and email but a humongous thank you to everyone who’s already given!!!!!!
Jim and Amie 4/29/2024
February 18th, 2024
We just wanted to say a huge thank you for the three very generous gifts given. We are over 5% of the way there.
Please continue to pray and share and, if you are able, give anything you are led to give. Thank you all so much!!!!!
