Six Months to Heat the Kelly’s

Well good evening or afternoon or morning,

It is Valentines Day and in just over Six Months, Amie and I will be blessed to have been married 25 years!!!!!

We’ve had our ups and downs but, by the grace of God are still standing and raising our children together in His love and in our church community.

Almost five years ago, we bought our first and forever home after renting apartments for 20 years. We have invested in small projects over the almost five years but this past Christmas we were blindsided by a huge unexpected expense.

After many attempts to fix our heat and hot water system, the company told us the system needed to be replaced and a new water filtration system installed too. A grand total of $20,732.00, not including the $2,000 plus trying to fix the old system.

We know God answers prayers and we also know He can use people too.

So, we are humbly asking you to:

1. Pray

2. Give, if you can

3. Share.

That is all, in Christ by Grace alone,

Jim and Amie Kelly