Help a Veteran Single Mom Rebuild After Loss and H

Hello, my name is Heather. I’m a proud Army veteran, a single mother of four amazing children, and someone who has faced a string of overwhelming challenges since November 2023. Despite my best efforts, the past few months have left us in a difficult situation, and we’re now in need of some extra support.







Here’s a brief overview of what has happened and how it’s impacted us:





Financial Devastation Due to Identity Theft:

In late 2023, I discovered that someone close to me had been stealing my identity, causing significant financial harm. By the time I realized what was happening, it was too late—the damage had been done. This betrayal has cost me over $8,000 and destroyed my credit. While there is an ongoing investigation, I’ve struggled to recover financially, making it hard to meet our basic needs and provide for my children.





Housing Struggles and the Amazing Support:

Finding stable housing has been one of our biggest challenges. In addition to my credit being damaged, when I informed my landlord about the identity theft and paid $500 toward rent, with only $625 left. I promised to pay the rest the next week. Despite being a great tenant who always paid rent on time, instead of offering help or flexibility, my landlord filed a notice to quit the lease the very next day. Refused to call back any places i could have potential moved in to.





Securing new housing has been incredibly difficult, even with a guaranteed income, strong references, and a co-signer. When I did apply for places I was totally looked over due to my credit.

Thank God, I’m working with an amazing agency that’s helping us find a home, so i don't have to take on those financial setbacks. Your prayers would help us continue overcome these barriers and finally secure the safe, stable home my children and I desperately need.





Unexpected Transportation Costs:

We are currently staying in a safe place that I’m incredibly grateful for, but it’s farther from my children’s school than our last house. The extra gas costs for driving back and forth have been a major strain. While we have transportation set up for the future, until that happens, it’s all on me. I’m reaching out for help, and as much as it hurts my pride to ask, my love for my children is far greater than my pride.





Personal Loss, Addiction, and Inner Strength:

I understand addiction and mental illness. I know for a fact that with God’s help, you can pull yourself out because I’ve been an addict. I also understand grief—I’ve lost the people closest to me, including a son. The difference is, I didn’t let that hold me down, and I’m proud of the inner work I’ve been doing to heal. I may have lost everything material again, but this time, it wasn’t due to my own self-destruction. I know the most important things in my life are right here—my kids—and I’m choosing to live for them.





Personal Loss and Trauma:

Earlier in 2024, I ended a nearly six-year relationship where I was emotionally and financially drained by someone who mistreated me. Rebuilding emotionally while being the sole provider for my family has been tough, but I’m determined to create a better future for my kids by maintaining boundaries and self-respect.





I’m seeking help to get my family back on our feet. The funds will go towards:





Recovering from the financial damage caused by identity theft





Covering winter clothing for my children, Zander and Carter, who have outgrown theirs and i didn't get the clothing i had stocked to cover their next size as we had to leave with only a few bins and suitcases.





Supporting basic living expenses like utilities, groceries, and essentials, especially during the moving process





Helping with the extra gas costs from driving my children to school until our transportation is settled









Your kindness and generosity will help me restore stability for my children and allow us to rebuild during this incredibly difficult time. I’ve been doing everything I can on my own and making progress, but with everything happening all at once, it’s been tough and I've received very little help from any of my kids father's but alot of excuses. Still, I remain faithful, knowing that God’s plans are bigger than my dreams. Every little bit helps, and even sharing this fundraiser makes a big difference. Thank you for your support, love, and prayers as we continue on this journey of recovery and healing.











