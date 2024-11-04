Heaters and Stoves for North Carolina

Hurricane Helene has left thousands destitute without access to services and supplies. Winter has set in across the mountains of North Carolina and countless families are still without heat, electricity and access to supplies. They are huddled under tarps and blankets and whatever else they can find. In response, there is an active private network established for air drops across the state, coordinating with churches, to bring food and supplies to a number of remote mountain communities.

We have partnered with Mr Heater to supply Buddy Heaters at cost and free shipping. A $100 donation will purchase one unit and hose kit and will be bundled by pallets and shipped directly to Asheville, NC for distribution through local networks and air drops. Every penny raised will go directly to these efforts. Thank You for your support!