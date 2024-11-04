Campaign Image

Heaters and Stoves for North Carolina

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $6,200

Hurricane Helene has left thousands destitute without access to services and supplies. Winter has set in across the mountains of North Carolina and countless families are still without heat, electricity and access to supplies. They are huddled under tarps and blankets and whatever else they can find. In response, there is an active private network established for air drops across the state, coordinating with churches, to bring food and supplies to a number of remote mountain communities.

We have partnered with Mr Heater to supply Buddy Heaters at cost and free shipping. A $100 donation will purchase one unit and hose kit and will be bundled by pallets and shipped directly to Asheville, NC for distribution through local networks and air drops. Every penny raised will go directly to these efforts. Thank You for your support!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

wish it could be more, you need it more than California, since the 'resident' pledged 100% support for 6 months! why didn't he do that for all of you? Breaks my heart!

thomas moe
$ 750.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for the efforts! Merry Christmas!

EPO
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

To. God be all Glory!

clyde hamer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

heaters and stoves campaign

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

this donation is intended for heaters and stoves donation effort

Rosio Wortman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Buddy Evans
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could do more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Paul Cheryl Fries
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

