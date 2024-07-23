Support Operation Heatwave

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $16,178
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey ODonnell
I am a computer professional who have spent the last 3 years examining data of all kinds from our elections. I produced a feature length documentary called "The Fingerprints of Fraud", which is available online for no charge. I have created a thousand professionally created DVDs and have created Operation Heatwave to recruit volunteers to hand deliver the DVDs to the office of their federal and state leaders. This GiveSendGo is to pay for the shipping costs of the DVDs to the volunteers, and potentially registered or certified mailing to politicians who cannot be reached personally.
Keep up your great work. RAITBA!!
This is for the 10 DVDs you'd sent me, which I've given out to local legislators and to my Polk County Auditor and his Election Director (both Dems, so they're probably still in the pkg.) :-/ Still trying to get follow-up from the others but since they are BUSY with their re-election campaigns, not having much luck!
Thank you for all of the work that you are doing for our country.
Hello and many thanks to the team from Florida & Georgia... it is interesting to see many blessings coming from all your work.
Jeff & Family, Thank you all for your relentless hard work! My state congressman was already chosen so I am happy that I can deliver to a few state & county folks. Praying that together we can all turn this around.
God speed
Thank you for everything you and Mama Racoon are doing. Praying for hearts that are open and willing to receive this info.
Thank you for all you do!
Thank you for your hard work to document & expose the voting machines. Your Fingerprints of Fraud movie is so rich with info at so many levels that I have to watch & rewatch it many times. It’s also an important piece of documented history that will be studied in the future. May the Creator continue to guide & protect you & your family through these times on the path to freedom from tyranny.
God bless you, Jeff and family RAITBA!
Someone has already picked my local representative to bring a DVD to so I am helping you in your endeavor. May God bless your work. Thank you.
I wish I could actually deliver a DVD, but this is the only way I can support your effort right now. Bless you for all you do.
yes
Thanks Jeff for the opportunity to participate in Operation Heatwave! Looking forward to observe the “footprints” of this operation! Tom
Thank you for helping humanity
O'Donnell Family - God bless all that you do. Keep fighting to Make America Great Again!
Lord bless you, Jeff, and your family!
Thank you
