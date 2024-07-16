Help Greta become healthy and whole

Goal:
USD $18,000
Raised:
USD $9,178
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Harris
As many of you know, Greta has struggled for years with inexplicable symptoms: joint pain, insomnia, nerve pain, heart palpitations, brain fog, etc. The result is that Greta's 20s so far have not looked like what she had hoped when she used to dream about her future. She can't work full-time because the symptoms rage with too much stress. She can't make big plans because she doesn't know how her body will handle things. After many blood tests and examinations, the doctors are still shrugging their shoulders and don't really have any answers. She has treated her body for Lyme's and other diagnoses which have multiple symptoms. She is also looking into mold toxicity. She has a lead--from someone else who had similar symptoms and struggles--for a doctor in Utah who can thoroughly assess what is going on and help. She is hoping to do that. First, Greta wants to do an initial consultation which will cost about $2000. Then, treatments are about 6k a week and she’ll be there for a minimum of two weeks. The rest will contribute to travel, stays, meals, and all of the costs of following the plan they come up with. These things add up. Please consider supporting her in regaining a healthy body and restored mind! Pray for her recovery, for wisdom, for clarity, for answers, for healing, for encouragement.
Also, a reminder that she is an author! Her book of poems, Oscuridad, is a beautiful account of how she deals with her suffering in her walk with Christ. Take a look here.
We keep praying for you!
Romans 5:3-5 “Because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.” We love you, Greta!
I’m in this with you sweet friend!
Praying for healing
Still praying for your healing!
Praying for you Greta!
Praying is doing, I’ll send more later! Take good care
Praying for your healing, Greta, and trusting God to give you joy and peace throughout the journey.
Praying for you to find answers and healing, Greta! Hugs
Praying for you to find answers and healing. We plan to send you the same amount for the next few months ( just for your planning purposes).
Healthy wishes
