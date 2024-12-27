Support Healthcare's Fight for Freedom

Dear Friends and Supporters,

We are reaching out to you in one of the most challenging moments of our lives, hoping to find allies who value freedom, justice, and the right to make personal choices without fear of punishment. We are over 400 dedicated healthcare workers from Southeastern Ontario who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 injection. Our livelihoods have been taken from us, but we refuse to let our voices be silenced. Today, we need your help to continue our fight for the constitutional rights of all Canadians.

Our Fight for Freedom

As healthcare professionals, we devoted our lives to caring for others, often at great personal cost. In 2021, despite our dedication and years of service to the healthcare system, we faced punitive actions for exercising our right to make personal medical decisions. Some of us were placed on unpaid leave that eventually resulted in termination, while others were terminated outright. Our group comprises both unionized and non-unionized workers, many of whom faced unpaid leave or outright termination, and some were subsequently denied access to employment insurance despite years of contributions. Believing that addressing violations of constitutional rights was beyond the scope of union support, we took the initiative to hire a constitutional lawyer to bring our case to the Superior Court of Ontario. We argue that our treatment constitutes harassment and violates the fundamental rights guaranteed to all Canadians. Our case represents not just our group but anyone who values freedom from coercion.

Why We Need Your Support

In December 2024, after a lengthy legal process, the court struck down our claim and ordered costs against us. Despite clear legal precedents set internationally, Canada’s judicial system has shown little regard for cases like ours. This has left us at a crossroads: fight on or allow this injustice to stand. We choose to fight, but we cannot do it alone.

Our legal battle has already drained our resources, and we face mounting costs as we prepare to appeal this decision. The road ahead is difficult, but we know our cause is just. With your help, we can bring attention to the critical issue of medical freedom and the right to say "no" without facing retribution.

Why This Matters

This fight goes beyond our group of healthcare workers. It is about protecting the fundamental freedoms that define Canada as a democratic nation. If we allow these rights to be eroded, what will the future hold for our children and grandchildren? Coercion is not consent, and no one should be forced to choose between their livelihood and their personal beliefs.

How You Can Help

We have launched this campaign to raise the funds needed to continue our fight. Your contributions will go directly toward covering legal costs, enabling us to appeal the court’s decision and bring attention to this vital cause. Every donation, no matter the size, is a step toward justice.

You can make a difference by:

Donating: Visit our GiveSendGo page

Sharing Our Story: Help us spread the word by sharing this message with your friends, family, and networks.

Standing with Us: Join us in advocating for the rights and freedoms that are the cornerstone of a fair and just society.

Together, We Can Make a Change

Our struggle is not just about us; it is about ensuring that no one else has to face what we have endured. With your help, we can challenge this injustice and create a future where individual rights are respected and upheld. Your support means the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for every contribution.

Thank you for standing with us in this fight for freedom and justice.

Sincerely,

The 400 Healthcare Workers





Court File # CV-22-00685694-0000: https://www.ontario.ca/page/search-court-cases-online





Motion Decision: https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onsc/doc/2024/2024onsc7087/2024onsc7087.html