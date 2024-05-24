Campaign Image

Health Freedom Fund

Unfortunately, over the years, there has been a growing, strategic attack on our freedoms. The right to express our beliefs, to assemble peaceably and live out the convictions of our faith are gifts endowed to us by our Creator, all of which are being threatened by people and organizations we gave power to under the auspices of provision and protection. Sadly, the latest move against these rights is the assault we witnessed against our freedom to choose how we pursue health. In our recent past, the world experienced how quickly the ability to make our own choices for health care were undermined. Today, the battle over this freedom is at our doorstep! 

I am asking for donations to keep the doors of my clinic open while we are fighting to protect natural health choices for everyone! We have partnered with a team of lawyers who have experience with governmental overreach and know that what is happening to our clinic is occurring all over the world. All the funds we receive through this campaign go to our ministry and are tax deductible. Any funds that are collected that are not used for this campaign will be donated to a partner non profit organization that fights for health freedom, such as Alliance for Natural Health. 


YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Dr. Monzo.

Optimum Energy Resources
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all that you have done for so many clients and practitioners!!

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

Karen from Telegram Group
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Love & appreciate everything you do for us!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Dear Dr. Monzo, Praying for a miraculous outcome Thank you for your brilliance and your deep desire to help others. You have saved my life with restore ! Thank you and GodBless you, Mimi

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Becky Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Stay strong, Dr. Monzo! We need you, and your amazing work!!!

YHWH Child
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for all that you do and have done with PapaGod's help, Dr. Monzo!!!

Morley Robbins
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Joan of Arc would be proud! Hang in there!

Billy and Isa
$ 1000.00 USD
7 months ago

Dear Dr. Monzo and Team We are very sorry to hear what those demons have done to you and your clinic. Good souls like yourself will always be faced with additional challenges, but the reward will be priceless. With our donation of 1000.- USD we wish and hope to support you, your team and your work in this important fight for the truth and we keep you all in our prayers. Jesse was so very helpfu

anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Martin and Kathleen prayers are with you.

Holly Ruocco
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

You and your team our in our daily prayers! Our God is bigger then their gods. Stay the course. Yah will bring you through it...victorious.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
7 months ago

This has been a horrible attack on someone doing the right thing, an example of our tax dollars wasted through the FDA. We saw you through your learning to become who you are now and we will not leave you alone in this time of crisis. May the brilliance of the Holy Spirit shine as he guides your solutions to bring even better services to His people.

