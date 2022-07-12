Support Health Education Research

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $7,788
Campaign funds will be received by Galina Migalko
The purpose of our research is to increase awareness about healthy lifestyle and diet for self-care and self-cure.
We use qualitative and qualitative research techniques, to help learning about
natural healthy living.
Physical fitness is not the sole basis of being healthy; being healthy means being mentally and emotionally fit. Being healthy should be part of your overall lifestyle. Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent chronic diseases and long-term illnesses. Feeling good about yourself and taking care of your health are important for your self-esteem and self-image. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing what is right for your body.
Health Education Research is dedicated to improving the well-being of people by providing health knowledge and health care to empower them to live healthy lives.
Please support us and our research as we continue to help people through health
education, specifically at this time when there are changes in the World from
natural disasters, climate change, chemical and radiation poisoning, air, food
and water pollution, fear of uncertainty about the future for many people and
their loved ones.
No donations are too small and will be appreciated and used for continuous research, publications and public education.
* * *
We wish you Health and Happiness !
May God Bless You All !
