Help My Mom Heal and Rest Without Worry

Hi, everyone,

My name is Madisyn, and I’m reaching out on behalf of my amazing mom, Shawntay. She has always been the cornerstone of our family and the rock in my world —strong, loving, and incredibly resilient. As some of you may know over the years, my mom has faced more than her fair share of medical challenges, including battling cancer with unmatched courage.

Now, she’s preparing for another important surgery, and as her daughter, I want to do everything I can to ease her worries and fears. This surgery is essential for her health, but it also means time off work and significant expenses for our family. The hospital is also requiring a prepayment of the deductible and co pays before they will even schedule her. I’m stepping up because I know how much she has sacrificed for us, and it’s my turn to support her.

I’m asking for your help to cover medical costs and living expenses during her recovery. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to giving her the stress-free healing time she deserves.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign or sending us your prayers and encouragement would mean so much to us. My mom is a fighter, but this time, she doesn’t have to do it alone—together, we can show her just how loved and supported she is.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with us.

Anonymous Giver
14 days ago

Love you. Hope this donation helps. Also sending love, hugs, prayers toyou, and Reiki

1 month ago

I pray for a speedy recovery for your mother . Also a wise Suggestion ( immediately you Move Her to A carribean country and start a fruit fast along with herbs. And To Not Do Chemo. It’s much more inexpensive then medical bills and will Help with the root Cause. God bless you both.

1 month ago

Praying for healing

1 month ago

1 month ago

Praying for you and your family!

1 month ago

Praying for peace and complete healing

1 month ago

1 month ago

Love you my friend!! God has you!

1 month ago

1 month ago

1 month ago

Sending healing prayers!

1 month ago

1 month ago

1 month ago

Sending much love and praying for your prompt recovery, your family and for strength to all of you!

1 month ago

I love my family! We are definitely fighters! Sending love and light !

1 month ago

Praying for you Shawntay!

1 month ago

