Heal Sulayman’s Leg

Hi, my name is Ian Garvey from Blue Ridge, Georgia and I’m raising money for my dear friend Sulayman (Ebrima, “Sulayman" is his grandfather’s name, which he uses to honor him) Sanno who lives in his village of Sarre Mawdo in The Gambia, outside of the major city of Brikama.

I met Sulayman about 5 months ago when he reached out to me asking for a donation for his cause. For the last 6 months, Sulayman has been raising money to drill boreholes for wells in his village to provide sustainable, reliable water source for all 214 people in Sarre Mawdo. This will also allow them to water their gardens and grow food to feed everyone. Read his story here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ebrimas-village-gain-essential-water-access?lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

Sarre Mawdo is a village of 214 people. Everyone knows everyone. Several times a week, Sulayman will video call me and he’ll be surrounded by smiling children and he’ll say, “Say hi to the kids, brother!” He cares very, very deeply for his community because his village is much more than a neighborhood, a shared space. It’s like a giant family. Sulayman decided to take things into his own hands and share his story with the world through social media.

This is a second fund that we started to meet the village’s immediate food and water needs until the boreholes are drilled:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Food-and-Water-Now

Sulayman is, like I said, extremely close with the people in his village and he has seen loss beyond what you and me could probably imagine. He’s seen the people closest to him die of disease and starvation, he tells me how the children in his village cry from hunger. 3 months ago, Sulayman himself contracted malaria and we had to hustle to raise the money needed to save his life. Read this story here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Sulayman-medical-support

Thankfully, through the help of many people, his life was saved and he’s made a full recovery.

However, Sulayman now faces another urgent emergency.

Last week, Sulayman was in the city of Brikama and was hit by a car. His leg is broken, and he needs urgent medical care to ensure it heals correctly. He’s in an extreme amount of pain, he can’t walk, he can’t sleep. He’s worried for himself, but he’s mostly worried about his village because they’re relying on him.

Total costs for the hospital and painkillers will be $2,000. We need to raise this as soon as possible so that his leg heals correctly and he can go back to doing his important community work.

Sulayman is religious and has a deep relationship with God, please feel welcome and encouraged to join him in prayer.

Follow me on Instagram and TikTok to receive video updates about his condition and fundraising goals. We all know how suppressive the internet is, and his social media accounts are under suspension for his fundraising efforts. Please consider sharing this with your friends, family, churches, places of employment, local bookstores, anything like that so that we can work around the algorithm. Email me at iangarveyoffice@protonmail.com if you’d like flyers and graphics to print out.

Instagram: @rough0peace

TikTok: @rough0peace

Thank you <3



