HE NAMED HIM ADAM Movie Crowdfunding Campaign

We’re Crunch Entertainment, an independent film production company. And we’re here to tell you about our latest project and ask for your support.



Repulsed by the values promoted by Hollywood, we relocated to the South a few years ago. Our goal is to make powerful, highly entertaining films that present an alternative view to Hollywood’s relentless attack on traditional values.

Our last project, FATHER RYAN: A HIGHER CALL, was an inspirational docu-drama that garnered multiple festival award nominations and recently premiered to an estimated audience of 13 million on the Eternal World Television Network (EWTN).

Our current project is a pro-life, faith-based feature film called: HE NAMED HIM ADAM. It’s the inspiring, true-life story of Regina Block.



After an abortion, Regina suffered from crippling depression. Over nine years, her depression became so severe that it ended her marriage, her ambition to become a lawyer, and drove her to the brink of suicide. It was then, after hitting rock-bottom that she was finally willing to listen to her four-year old daughter. Her daughter had been having recurring dreams revealing a mystical message from heaven. This message was so powerful that it healed Regina’s depression and inspired her to dedicate her life to helping post-abortive women heal from the devastation of abortion.



We chose to tell this story because the battle over life is far from over. In fact, since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the radical abortion lobby is more determined than ever to end all protections for the unborn and permanently enshrine unlimited abortion in all 50 states.



It may surprise you to know that we are former pro-abortion activists. So what caused us to change our minds? Decades of hearing stories like Regina’s that touched our hearts and caused us to re-think the issue of abortion. We discovered, from numerous women in my own life circle, that they came to regret their abortions, suffering for years in silence. Experiencing physical, emotional, and mental pain. The fact that they were afraid to tell their stories particularly impacted us.



It’s been said many times that politics runs downstream of culture. For over fifty years, the pro-abortion side has dominated the cultural narrative through films, television, news, and social media. Generations of women have been indoctrinated to an inverse reality, believing that the taking of an innocent human being’s life is a “human right.”



Just as our hearts were changed by powerful testimonies from post-abortive women, we believe this story can do the same. Especially for those who claim to follow Jesus Christ and yet continue to support the taking of innocent life.



Millions of women who’ve had abortions wonder about their lost babies, or even come to regret their abortions. Sometimes decades later. Until we can convince these women that there’s a path to peace and reconciliation through Christ, they will continue to uphold and defend their actions, voting for abortion. Regina found that path, and telling her story can inspire others to follow in her footsteps. This is why we’re making this film.



Which brings us to how you can help. Obviously, Hollywood doesn’t want this story told. But thanks to crowd-funding and streaming, we can by-pass the studio system, finance this film with your help, and bring it to the world.



If you want to help us change hearts and minds, please donate. Any donation is welcome with a minimum of $5 here on GiveSendGo. We also offer a variety of donation perks...



Perks like crew T-shirts, a signed copy of the final movie poster, an autographed copy of the shooting script, or even (for our most generous sponsor) a walk-on part in the film. To take advantage of these perks, please contact us at hnha@crunchentertainment.com.



Even as little as $5 can help because it shows the world how many of us there are. We’ll be posting the number of supporters on our website. Please, click on the ‘GIVE’ tab. You can also find a lot more info at the movie website: www.HeNamedHimAdam.com. Help us make a difference. Let’s save lives.





