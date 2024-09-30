Hurricane Helene Relief 💚🩷

Hazlehurst, Ga and surrounding areas were devastated by Hurricane Helene and need immediate relief. There is no power or water, gas is scarce (needed for generators, chainsaws, etc), styrofoam coolers for ice/medical purposes, stores are not open so non perishables and essential items are needed. Items for babies and children, such as diapers, formula, etc. Please consider donating to my hometown and surrounding towns and counties. If you cannot donate please pray for everyone affected by this disaster.

Volunteers are always welcome! Please share this link!