Hurricane Helene Relief 💚🩷

Raised:

 USD $1,960

Campaign created by Mindi R. Rainey

Campaign funds will be received by Mindi Rainey

Hurricane Helene Relief 💚🩷

Hazlehurst, Ga and surrounding areas were devastated by Hurricane Helene and need immediate relief. There is no power or water, gas is scarce (needed for generators, chainsaws, etc), styrofoam coolers for ice/medical purposes, stores are not open so non perishables and essential items are needed. Items for babies and children, such as diapers, formula, etc. Please consider donating to my hometown and surrounding towns and counties. If you cannot donate please pray for everyone affected by this disaster. 

Volunteers are always welcome!  Please share this link!

Recent Donations
Show:
Valeria Dibble
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings and may God strengthen you and give you guidance in your time of rebuilding.

HLSYMONE
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

With Grace & Guidance from Powers greater than us all: May whatever BE Needed in these horrific times Manifest when and wherever needed!! WAY Opens....

Freddie Massey
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing the city a speedy recovery process.

LaTonia Massey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Pam Kefetew
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Lisa Harrison
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Chuck Smith
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings to all who were affected by the storm! Praying for complete restoration and recovery!

Roberta Walker
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

CeCe
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying

Richard Stewart
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers

Hazlehurst-Helene Relief
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

LaTrice
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this helps🩷💚

Muriel Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers to everyone in need

Wenda Walker
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Lear Golden
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless everyone in need

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo