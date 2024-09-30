Hurricane Helene Relief 💚🩷

Raised:
USD $1,960
Campaign funds will be received by Mindi Rainey
Hazlehurst, Ga and surrounding areas were devastated by Hurricane Helene and need immediate relief. There is no power or water, gas is scarce (needed for generators, chainsaws, etc), styrofoam coolers for ice/medical purposes, stores are not open so non perishables and essential items are needed. Items for babies and children, such as diapers, formula, etc. Please consider donating to my hometown and surrounding towns and counties. If you cannot donate please pray for everyone affected by this disaster.
Volunteers are always welcome! Please share this link!
Blessings and may God strengthen you and give you guidance in your time of rebuilding.
With Grace & Guidance from Powers greater than us all: May whatever BE Needed in these horrific times Manifest when and wherever needed!! WAY Opens....
Wishing the city a speedy recovery process.
Blessings to all who were affected by the storm! Praying for complete restoration and recovery!
Praying
Sending prayers
I hope this helps💚
Sending prayers to everyone in need
God bless everyone in need
