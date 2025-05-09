Hazel and Vladimir move fund

Hello everyone, my name is Hazel.





I’m a single mother and a Filipina currently stuck in Nigeria with my little boy. I have no family here and no support system. I came here full of hope and trust, but things turned out far from what I imagined.





Back in 2019, I met a Nigerian man and we started a relationship. In 2021, I got pregnant, and I gave birth to our son in March of 2022. He promised me marriage, a stable life, and a future here in Nigeria. So, in October 2023, I left everything behind and came to Nigeria with our child, bringing gifts for his family and a heart full of hope.





But things quickly turned painful. His family rejected me because I’m not Nigerian. They insisted he marry a local woman, saying it’s their tradition. Despite trying to be kind and understanding, especially for the sake of my son, things only got worse.





He became abusive — physically violent, unfaithful, and surrounded by other women. I felt deeply disrespected and broken. Still, I fought to protect my child and give him a safe, loving life. But now, we’re trapped — financially, emotionally, and legally.





I tried to work as a personal assistant to a politician here, but the environment became unsafe. I live in constant fear — I can't even leave my son with anyone because of the high risk of kidnapping. I have no one here I can trust.





Now, my ex and his wife are trying to take custody of my son. I can’t let that happen. He is my heart and soul — my reason to live. I truly don’t know what I would do without him.





We’re hoping to relocate to the UK, where my 80-year-old grandmother lives. She’s on a pension and doing what she can to help us with small amounts, like covering part of our electricity bill or helping buy a little food. But she’s old and can’t do much more.





To apply for a UK priority visa, I need $1,800 — a sum I simply cannot afford right now. I can’t return to the Philippines either due to political fears of martial law, my support of the prior administration, and personal threats tied to the current situation there.





Right now, we’re struggling even to eat. I’m emotionally and physically drained. I’ve done everything I can to stay strong, but I’m reaching out now — hoping and praying for kindness.





Please, if you can help — even a little — it would mean the world to me and my son. We just want a chance at a safe life and a future. If you can't donate, even sharing this story could help us reach someone who can.





Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. May God bless you.