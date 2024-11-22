supporting Hazel

Wednesday night on 11/20/24:

My dog jumped out of my car... and ran off to chase the cats around the farm, ive been searching for hours for her... it was about 8:26pm when she jumped out and ran off.. come 12:06am i finally found her.. she was laying in the middle of the road.. unable to move. She was hit by a car... i immanently took her to an emergency vet. where they did x-rays and checked for internal bleeding.

its has been confirmed that Hazel has a broken back.... The vet said she may never walk again... There is options to get a plate put into her back or to get her a wheelchair made. Her quality of life is what I make it they said.



Therefore, I will NOT GIVE UP ON HER.

Hazel came into my life 3 years ago, when she was only 9 months old.

she came into my life, when i was in a very dark place.. i rescued her from the animal shelter i worked at. Hazel saved me.. now its time for me to save her.. but i cannot do it alone. im trying my best to get her surgery, which may or may not work. but i have try. i really need her to be able to walk again, i need my playful,goofy girl back. even if she doesn't walk again, at least i know i tried.

im really needing some help her, due to the amount of the surgery, i am unable to do it alone. so i am asking for help.. anything helps... please help me try and get my dog back to walking.. her sister misses her... i miss her.. please help me..





So, I'm going to make a go fund me... And find better pet insurance. I really need everyone's help, I never ask for help. I hate to. But I need to fight for my dog. I will not just give up. If I was to make a go fund me... For my hazel... Will you help .. please 😭

I cannot loose her.

Update: 11/25/24

Hazel is still at the hospital, there is a few complications in her stomach... And her bill is becoming outrageous due to the surgeries, medications and boarding.. I'm in desperate need right now.... I will be able to put $1,000 dollars towards it come next pay.. meanwhile I'm searching for some help.. this beautiful little girl deserves her life back.. she deserves to walk. She doesn't deserve to loose everything she loves like walking, playing playing hide and seek with me... Even if it's $10, it helps so much. And I'm forever grateful. I will NOT GIVE UP UNTILL I'm able to get what I need done her . Don't worry hazel, mommy loves you baby . 😭



