Get A Tiny House Or Camper

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,255
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Marsden
Since flooding and a tree falling on my building I have been crashing with the Canines in the kennel building, my objective is to raise enough to get an all weather camper or tiny house for me to live in on the farm
Thanks for all you do for those beautiful fur-babies of yours.
Hope you and the doggies have a great Christmas. The work on your farm is looking better each day. Glad it is all coming together for you.
Take care of yourself and your doggies Hawk
Hawk, this is C from chat. I hope you and the doggies have a great prosperity and health. Hopefully this helps you reach your goals. I want to thank you for all you do and for you in the mustard seed praying for me at a time when I was ill a few years ago. It helps me a great deal. Prayers for you and the doggies :)
Hope the van arrives soon for you Hawk.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Giver Army! We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties that have fallen unto you. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Get some warm clothes. We love you Hawk
Hawk, God bless you brother ❤️ Thank you for being there for us. Blessings from Belfast. ☘️
I appreciate all of your time and knowledge spent sharing with us Hawk. May you enjoy your trailer..
Thanks for all that you do!
Hi Hawk, thanks for all you do for the dogs and for the information you share. Sorry to hear about your home.
Hi Hawk, I am Marta's brother (Melbourne, Australia). I truly appreciate how you selflessly devote your time in the information war to inform your fellow patriots of upcoming events & sharing your life experiences. I admire your love of dogs & the home environment they create for you. Hawks, you are truly sincere in your desire to help your brothers & sisters. May god bless you in your endeavours.
Hawk, I wanted to contribute something toward your new home. You're a great man, that shows others deep respect and you show your gorgeous dog family such love, you truly are an inspiration! You come on daily selflessly to give us news, information and your view on things. You've never asked for anything and yet you are truly deserving of much! You are in every sense "THE REAL DEAL" !
Happy to help you get a home!
I pray for a Flood of donations and a Money Tree to fall
Much love Hawk! I hope you reach your goal!
October 22nd, 2024
We have located and aquired a used camper, it should arrive soon, All additional funds raised will be used to purchase needs for the camper and maybe some winter clothing.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.