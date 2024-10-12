Get A Tiny House Or Camper

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Helen Overton - $ 200.00 USD 4 days ago Thanks for all you do for those beautiful fur-babies of yours. 0

Helen Overton - $ 150.00 USD 1 month ago Hope you and the doggies have a great Christmas. The work on your farm is looking better each day. Glad it is all coming together for you. 1

Enquiring Minds - $ 500.00 USD 1 month ago Take care of yourself and your doggies Hawk 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 2 months ago Hawk, this is C from chat. I hope you and the doggies have a great prosperity and health. Hopefully this helps you reach your goals. I want to thank you for all you do and for you in the mustard seed praying for me at a time when I was ill a few years ago. It helps me a great deal. Prayers for you and the doggies :) 1

Helen Overton - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago Hope the van arrives soon for you Hawk. 1

GiveSendGo Charities - $ 1000.00 USD 2 months ago This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Giver Army! We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties that have fallen unto you. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19 2

Craig Bowen - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 2

Lisa bamabythebay - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago Get some warm clothes. We love you Hawk 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Hawk, God bless you brother ❤️ Thank you for being there for us. Blessings from Belfast. ☘️ 2

Cindy Bolen - $ 75.00 USD 2 months ago 2

C Bracken - $ 30.00 USD 2 months ago I appreciate all of your time and knowledge spent sharing with us Hawk. May you enjoy your trailer.. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 2 months ago 6

Mary Felts - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Thanks for all that you do! 5

Helen Overton - $ 500.00 USD 2 months ago Hi Hawk, thanks for all you do for the dogs and for the information you share. Sorry to hear about your home. 4

Peter - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago Hi Hawk, I am Marta's brother (Melbourne, Australia). I truly appreciate how you selflessly devote your time in the information war to inform your fellow patriots of upcoming events & sharing your life experiences. I admire your love of dogs & the home environment they create for you. Hawks, you are truly sincere in your desire to help your brothers & sisters. May god bless you in your endeavours. 4

Marta - $ 10.00 USD 2 months ago Hawk, I wanted to contribute something toward your new home. You're a great man, that shows others deep respect and you show your gorgeous dog family such love, you truly are an inspiration! You come on daily selflessly to give us news, information and your view on things. You've never asked for anything and yet you are truly deserving of much! You are in every sense "THE REAL DEAL" ! 3

Believin - $ 75.00 USD 2 months ago Happy to help you get a home! 4

Craig Bowen - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 5

DIGITAL - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago I pray for a Flood of donations and a Money Tree to fall 5

GracenGrit - $ 50.00 USD 3 months ago Much love Hawk! I hope you reach your goal! 4