Wisdom haven library

1. Homeless Support: We aim to provide essential items such as warm clothing, nutritious meals, and temporary shelter. Your donations will help us create care packages that can be distributed to those living on the streets, ensuring they have access to basic needs and support.





2. Children's Education: Education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. We are committed to providing school supplies, tuition assistance, and scholarships for underprivileged children. Your support will help us organize educational workshops and tutoring sessions, giving these children the chance to succeed academically and build a brighter future.





3. Old Age Shelter: We believe that our elderly deserve comfort and care. Donations will help fund food, medical supplies, and recreational activities for seniors living in shelters. By enhancing their living conditions, we can ensure they enjoy a nurturing environment where they feel valued and cared for.





4. Friary Library: Our friary library serves as a resource for spiritual growth and education in the community. Donations will be used to acquire new books, educational materials, and digital resources, making knowledge accessible to all. We also plan to host reading programs and community events to encourage literacy and learning.

I hope this message finds you well. As we approach the season of giving, I am reaching out to ask for your support in making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate in our community. We are currently seeking donations to assist homeless individuals, support children's education, provide for old age shelters, and enhance our friary library.