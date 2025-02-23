Supporting the Hauquitz Family

Tragically, on Saturday, 2/22/2025, Craig Hauquitz went to be with the Lord after a fatal bike accident.

Craig leaves behind his precious wife, Bryn, and their children (Keenan, Elliot, Lucy, Juliette, and twins Zeke and Silas). Craig and his family dedicated their lives to serving the Lord as long-term missionaries on the Ivory Coast, returning to the US two years ago to address medical needs for their son.

The Hauquitz family is loved by so many, and we wanted to offer a meaningful way to bless them as they continue on without their beloved husband and father. Thank you for joining in this endeavour. Please pray earnestly for them as they face the coming days.