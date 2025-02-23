Campaign Image

Supporting the Hauquitz Family

Campaign created by Angela Shiver

Supporting the Hauquitz Family

Tragically, on Saturday, 2/22/2025, Craig Hauquitz went to be with the Lord after a fatal bike accident.

Craig leaves behind his precious wife, Bryn, and their children (Keenan, Elliot, Lucy, Juliette, and twins Zeke and Silas). Craig and his family dedicated their lives to serving the Lord as long-term missionaries on the Ivory Coast, returning to the US two years ago to address medical needs for their son.

The Hauquitz family is loved by so many, and we wanted to offer a meaningful way to bless them as they continue on without their beloved husband and father. Thank you for joining in this endeavour. Please pray earnestly for them as they face the coming days.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Heartbroken for you all. Lifting you up in prayer.

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Praying

Mayberry Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 minutes ago

We are praying for your family.

Beatty Family
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Praying for you to know the Lord’s nearness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
13 minutes ago

The Crater Family
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

We send our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayer to the Hauquitz family. May the Lord give gracious comfort in this time hardship and loss.

Force Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Praying fervently and earnestly!

