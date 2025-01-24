To know this family is to love them. This family will give you the shirt off their backs and then some. Unfortunately, they find themselves in a situation no parent should ever have to experience, their son is being wrongfully accused. This has led to his arrest and upcoming court date. Under counsel they have decided to seek legal help and representation for Alexander so he has a better chance at proving his innocence. This being an emergency situation for the Harwood family, the legal fees and cost for the attorney causes them to seek financial help. Anything will help and if you are unable to help financially please keep this precious family in your prayers. We serve a mighty God that can work on our behalf according to His will. Praying for the best outcome in this situation. Thank you all.

Isaiah 43:2