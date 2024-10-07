Hands of Hope Hurricane Helene Relief

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Noel Borchardt
With all of the devastation from Hurricane Helene, the Harvest Holiday vendors want to help!
This donation is for an entry to the Raffle Prize giveaway
Tickets: 1 for $5, 5 for $20, 15 for $50
The donations from this giveaway will go directly to the Hands of Hope team that my co-workers are working directly with to feed families, provide shelter/showers/supplies in their homes, and feed the hospital staff that is taking care of the wounded on the N/S Carolina border.
I personally know this team and the funds will go straight to them to help…so we know that this is a safe donation.
Please contact with any questions. Any amount will help!
Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.