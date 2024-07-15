Harper's Fund Helping the Owens Family

On Saturday July the 6th Harper Owens the 13 year old daughter of Dwayne and Amy Owens was involved in a 4 wheeler accident. Harper sustained severe spinal cord damage along with a broken nose.

Immediately following the accident she was airlifted to a hospital in Johnston City TN. After evaluation she was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Knoxville TN. It was determined that the surgery she needed would be extensive and better handled at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Harper was airlifted to Vanderbilt where surgery was performed and they successfully fused her vertebra. The MRI afterwards showed that her spinal cord had suffered some damage.



Harper is to be transported to a pediatric rehabilitation facility in Atlanta GA to begin rehabilitation.



Dwayne and his wife Amy are great parents to their two daughters and will be facing some challenging times in the coming weeks, months. Please help this wonderful family.





