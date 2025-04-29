Harper's Young Life Journey to Colorado

Send Harper to Camp – Fuel Her Faith Journey

Our daughter, Harper Eden Willard, has a heart on fire for God.

Over the years, we've watched her grow into a young woman whose faith is not only strong but contagious. From her early days in Vacation Bible School to becoming a leader and mentor for younger kids, Harper has poured her heart into every opportunity to serve. Through high school, she’s remained deeply involved in Young Life, showing up with joy, compassion, and a bold love for Christ.

Harper lives her faith out loud—attending church every week, sharing uplifting messages on social media, and being the kind of friend who encourages others to believe in something bigger than themselves. The Holy Spirit shines through her, and it’s truly a gift to witness.

Each summer, camp is where Harper reconnects with God on a deeper level. It’s where she finds peace, clarity, and strength. Camp gives her a spiritual recharge that carries her through the year—and this summer, she’s more excited than ever to return.

But she can’t do it alone.

We’re asking for your help to send Harper to camp this July. The costs are more than we can cover on our own, and your support—no matter how big or small—will make a meaningful impact.

You won’t just be helping her get to camp. You’ll be investing in a young woman who is already a light in the world, and who will return from camp ready to shine even brighter.

Thank you for supporting Harper’s journey and for being part of the incredible story God is writing through her life.