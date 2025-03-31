Happy Land Safe Haven Devastated

Can you imagine raising 32 abandoned children on top of your own? Well this couple has been doing this for 15 years. They have taken in brand new babies to teenagers the age of 18. These kids have been literally thrown into trash cans or left to die abandoned on the side of the road. Happyland Safe Haven has given these children, an opportunity at life by taking them in, caring for them, teaching them the word of God, and giving them a sense of security and a chance at a new life.

Now they desperately need our help as devastating rains have nearly washed away, their humble home, which to us is more like a shack. One of the children was severely injured while holding up the roof to protect the kids below. What few items they did have the rains have destroyed. They now share hoodies and blankets to stay warm, however these items remain damp. Their cardboard walls are crumbling, and their security is in danger. God has called us to help. He commissioned us to care for the orphans. Would you join me in rebuilding their home? Every dollar helps. Myself and other church members are going there in May of this year to help rebuild and give them hope and bring the light of Jesus and to come alongside them. Would you join us?







