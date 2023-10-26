Hannah's Medical Fundraiser

Hannah has an aggressive degenerative condition that was discovered at age 13. Her condyles have been degenerating over the years causing severe pain and she now has an open bite making it difficult to eat and speak. I no longer have the health insurance plan that would have helped support the surgery she needs. She is now living in Colorado and the health insurance she has out there is not supporting the surgeries she needs. This is a medical explanation below.

#1. Modified condylotomy. A modified condylotomy is surgery that is performed on the lower jaw bone (the mandible), not the actual temporomandibular joint. This may occur in cases of damage to the mandible or some other condition that cannot be otherwise addressed without surgery. She has tissue that is being destroyed with time.



#2. orthognathic surgery, is surgery that helps align your upper jaw (maxilla) and lower jaw (mandible). If your jaws don’t line up, it can affect your bite and make it hard for you to eat and speak.



Orthognathic (“ortho g nathic”) surgery isn’t a single event. It’s a process that includes orthodontic treatment to prepare your teeth for your jaw surgery, the surgery itself, recovering from surgery and then more orthodontic treatment for up to a year after your surgery. All told, the jaw surgery process can take between two and three years.



She now has an open bite. It's when many teeth don’t come together when she closes her mouth. She was born with a clef palate but it is in the back of her throat, so it didn't come forward and split her mouth palate or lip. it just split her uvula and the muscle in the back of her throat.



Hannah began her medical journey with TMJ 12 years ago. She is currently in the process of splint therapy, taking medications, and receiving orthodontic care. Her specialists recommend additional physical therapy and multiple surgeries leading up to Orthognathic surgery.

Orthognathic surgery is a procedure insurance companies are hesitant to approve, even for medical necessity. In Hannah’s case, several specialists have advised this surgery as a medical necessity to help improve Hannah’s quality of life. Her TMJ is negatively impacting her functioning.

TMJ impacts eating, talking, increased dental and gum issues, muscle pain, constant migraines, ear pain, and often require food restrictions. TJM can cause deterioration of the joints (Condyles) which can change the bite and lead to jaw deformities.

All this medical care is very costly. Not all the treatments are covered by health insurance. For example, Splint therapy, orthodontics, and the many rounds of MRI scans needed to follow the development of treatment is not covered. These are just a few.

The specialist recommendations include surgery done on both the upper and lower jaw. Essentially what this surgery involves is correcting irregularities in jaw bones with precise cuts, and realigning the jaws and teeth to improve how they work together. Tiny plates, screws, and wires are set to secure the bones into their new position with the goal of minimizing jaw pain and increasing functionality.

Recovery from surgery also has its cost. There will be a required hospital stay to monitor post-surgery, several post-op appointments, and 6 weeks to recover. Hannah will use short term disability for time off work.

Hannah , "TMJ isn’t easily visible to the outside eye. It’s a disorder that involves a lot of advocating. The pain associated with TMJ is less obvious to the outside eye, but the pain is very real. The medical process takes years of doctor’s visits and procedures just to get to the solution we have reached in my case."

Hannah , "Your support is greatly appreciated."

Hannah is a graduate of DU University where she received her master’s degree in forensic psychology. She currently is working in therapy where she needs 2000 hours to receive her license. As a therapist the functionality of her speech is greatly impacted by her medical condition.

Thank you for taking the time to review this fundraiser. Please share with family and friends.











