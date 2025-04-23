Dear family and friends,

I’m so excited to share with you that, Lord willing, I am going on a mission trip to British Columbia, Canada this summer from July 26-August 4!! 🇨🇦🏔️

I will have the privilege to help lead Vacation Bible School (VBS) and share the hope of the gospel with children and families who don’t yet know Christ. I’m SO excited for what God will do on this trip—and I would love for you to be in prayer for this trip, the ministry, and the fundraising. 🙏🏼🙏🏼

My goal is to raise $2,000 to help cover the cost of the trip—flights, meals, lodging, travel insurance, and other ministry expenses. Any amount you feel led to give—whether it’s $20, $50, $100, or more—will go directly toward making this mission trip possible.

Y’all know I’ve been through a lot the last several months, but regardless of my personal trials, difficulty and chronic pain, I have felt the Lord leading me toward serving others. ❤️ My grandmother was an amazing missionary and she left a legacy of service for me to carry on. I am thrilled for this opportunity to grow, serve and bring honor to the Lord.

Your support—financially and through prayer—means the world to me. If you'd like to give, please donate here or please reach out to me directly!

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. I can’t wait to share what God does in my heart during this trip! ❤️🙌🏻

With love and gratitude,

Hannah