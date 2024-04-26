Hannah Gutierrez Legal Expense's

This fundraiser is to help Hannah Gutierrez (Reed), armorer for the Rust film, to offset legal expenses and costs for her appeal. Hannah has been wrongfully convicted and her fight for justice continues. Hannah is currently serving a prison sentence of 18 months after a jury convicted her. Hollywood and the producers have made her a scapegoat for a poor safety culture on the RUST set, which OSHA found was caused by the producers. Hannah is 26 years old and was one of the few female armorers nationwide. She had just graduated college with a degree in cinematography and was just beginning her career. This is a tragic situation and any amount will help!