Hope for Hannah

UPDATE FROM 2022:

THANK YOU to our friends and family who donated to help Hannah in 2022. Because of your generosity, we were able to take her to Florida for five treatments for cervical instability related to her diving accident. We also spent two weeks in Minnesota for additional prolotherapy, PRP, and autologous stem cells. She has had some improvement from that, so thank you for helping us give her that opportunity!



WHERE WE ARE NOW:

Something we haven’t shared with many is that Hannah is severely injured from the HPV vaccine she received in 2018. Most of what she deals with now are the adverse effects of that. She has encephalitis, POTS, and chronic fatigue syndrome-- all vaccine-induced autoimmunity. She has been bedridden for four years. Conventional medicine can’t help her, leaving alternative medicine the only option, but unfortunately, she's no longer progressing. She's now in a severe health crisis and can’t care for her own basic needs. By the grace of God, we were led to a clinic in TN that offers technologically advanced alternative healthcare. She will stay there for several weeks and get proprietary treatments that aren't available elsewhere. Of course, being alternative care, it's not covered by health insurance. So if you feel led to give, we’re humbly asking for help with the cost of treatment, hotel, gas, food, etc. We also invite you to join us in praying for her complete recovery.

If you want to read more, this is Hannah's full story:

Hannah received two doses of the HPV vaccine in 2018 when she was 15 years old. Her health quickly went downhill. We spent the next two years in a tireless search for a doctor who could tell us what was going on. Over 40 doctors and many ER visits later, she was diagnosed with POTS, encephalitis, and chronic fatigue syndrome. One brave doctor showed us how it was connected to the shots. While she was still feeling well enough to get out of the house, she was injured in a diving accident at a water park, causing severe cervical instability. We have since treated that, and she has seen some improvement.

By the time she turned 18, she had become so sick from the vaccine injury that she missed her entire senior year of high school and lost all her college scholarships because she couldn’t attend. She had almost a full ride.

Fast forward to today, her health is extremely fragile. She’s bedridden and deals with a myriad of 30+ symptoms, including severe visual dysfunction that forces her to wear an eye mask just to leave the small space of her room. She can't read, watch TV, or look at a computer. She has spent some of the last few years in complete darkness, sometimes for months at a time because of debilitating visual symptoms. She needs help with self-care and basic tasks.

She has pain in her liver, gall bladder, spleen, stomach, kidneys, and reproductive system, even though all blood tests and scans are normal. She has chronic UTIs and chronic candida. Her skeletal system is so reactive that she needs her joints put back in place by an AO chiropractor who is two hours away. Without it, she suffers from debilitating neurological symptoms. We’ve been making this drive 2-3 times a week for over 2 years. It’s the only thing that keeps her feeling somewhat stable. Still, there’s not one moment when she feels truly well or at peace.

Conventional medicine has nothing to offer, so instead, we've worked with many naturopaths and functional medicine practitioners. Testing revealed that strep, which was previously dormant, was reactivated by the vaccine. She has 8 auto antibodies attacking her brain. She also has antibodies to Lyme, a Lyme co-infection, mold, and Epstein-Barr Virus, but it's unclear if any of those are reactivated or causing symptoms. She has MTHFR gene mutations that make it hard to detox. She’s extremely sensitive to everything she takes, making it impossible to take a high enough dose to actually be therapeutic.

We’ve spent countless sums of money trying just about every treatment and remedy we can find. We are physically, emotionally, and financially exhausted, and our family is heartbroken. However, we continue to trust that God has a plan for Hannah and that she was created for more than this. “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” – Ephesians 2:10