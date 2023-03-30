Support for Hannah Fish

Hannah Fish is a senior at Montezuma Cortez High School, who has been active in cheerleading and choir/singing, plus recently registered to enter the Navy after graduation. She is a beloved and beautiful soul who was in an accident on March 26, 2023, then flown to Grand Junction where she was taken to St. Mary's hospital for multiple surgeries: broken left tibia (required a rod), multiple fractures in her pelvis (plates and screws), a broken clavicle (plated and pinned). Hannah also suffers from the pain of multiple broken ribs as well as many bruises and tiny cuts on her face from the collision.



Hopefully, her car insurance will cover most of the expenses, but there are other expenses that we can help the family meet during this time of recovery and healing. Travel and food/lodging expenses for her family, so that she has support away from home being the greatest expense at this time. A few incidentals, such a personal care items and maybe the costs not covered by insurance for car replacement, deductible, etc. She really wants to replace the jeans that were destroyed in the accident, too. :)

If you feel led to contribute to this fund, we thank you! If you are helping in other ways, we thank you for that! If you are praying for Hannah and her family, we thank you so much for that, too.