Supporting Hannah Covert after the loss of her dad





Ryan loved Hannah with all his heart. Hannah lives with me (I’m Misty, Hannah’s aunt) and my husband Roderick in Austin, and we’ve become a close-knit household.





Ryan’s passing has left her grieving, confused, overwhelmed and in total shock, trying to find her footing in this tragedy we didn’t see coming.





Hannah is incredibly bright, kind and motivated to build an abundant life. She’s currently attending Austin Community College and plans to transfer to Texas State to complete her degree. She’s working part time, going to school and now confronted with holding everything together—grief doesn’t wait for good timing.





HOW YOU CAN HELP

I’m setting up this fundraiser to help Hannah with both short-term support and long-term educational assistance as she processes this loss and continues on her path.





Your generosity can help with:

Counseling and mental health support

Time off work to rest, heal and grieve

College tuition and transfer costs

Living expenses during this transitional season

On Wednesday, March 26, our family experienced a heartbreaking loss. My brother Ryan, Hannah’s Dad, passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack. It was unexpected and devastating, and Hannah is shattered. She is only 20 years old and now finds herself confronting the rest of her life without her dad.

We estimate $4,000 would ease the immediate burden and $40,000 would help with her college costs through graduation. I didn’t plan to set a fundraising goal but if you’d like to give toward one of these needs, I know it would mean so much to my sweet Hannah Bear… I keep telling her that she is not alone! We are all going to rally for her.

Please consider sharing this page with others and sending a kind word to Hannah. These small gestures are wrapping her up in love right now. 🫶

Thank you for helping us surround her with love, stability and hope.

Misty