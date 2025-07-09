Supporting the Hammond Family

Dear Friends,

Just after 5 a.m. on July 5th, our beloved friends, Liz and Matthew Hammond, were driving through Central Texas with their three children—Malaya, Khalil, and Surya.

A torrential downpour made it impossible to see that a bridge had been washed out by floodwaters. With no time to stop, their minivan plunged into a raging river.

Their 17-year-old daughter, Malaya, heroically managed to open a door, allowing the entire family to escape.

In total darkness, they fought to stay above water—desperately searching for land. Amid the chaos, Malaya was swept away by the fierce current.

Since that moment, we had been searching day and night—by land, air, and water.

On the morning of July 7th, Malaya was found in her final resting place, sitting peacefully upright, beneath trees, and wrapped in nature.

As a testament to the Hammonds’ unshakable spirit, just hours after saying goodbye to their beloved daughter, the four of them stepped into the river—returning to the place of tragedy not with anger, but with reverence. They entered the water to make peace with it, and to bless Malaya’s ascending spirit.

The Hammonds are a family grounded in love, faith, and selfless service. That foundation is reflected in the lives of their three children—each one exceptionally kind, compassionate, and pure of heart.

As the eldest, Malaya set the standard. Ask anyone who knows her, and they’ll tell you: Malaya was one of the most gentle, compassionate young women they’ve ever met.

The family is going through the unthinkable right now—and they could really use the support of community.

We’ve offered to help raise funds to assist them in rebuilding their lives. They have to now take care of funeral arrangements, replace their car, and many belongings that they lost in the flood, and we want to afford them the time they all need to heal and get back on their feet again.

Whatever you can afford—no matter how small—please consider making a donation. Every single penny goes directly to the Hammond family.

They’ve never owned much, because they’ve never asked for much. Having each other has always been enough.

But today, they need our help.

If you’re not in a position to give financially, please lift them up in your prayers. They need all the strength, hope, and love we can offer.

In the name of love and life,

Mikki Willis

Father/Filmmaker