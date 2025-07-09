Supporting the Hammond Family

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $145,431
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Hammond
Dear Friends,
Just after 5 a.m. on July 5th, our beloved friends, Liz and Matthew Hammond, were driving through Central Texas with their three children—Malaya, Khalil, and Surya.
A torrential downpour made it impossible to see that a bridge had been washed out by floodwaters. With no time to stop, their minivan plunged into a raging river.
Their 17-year-old daughter, Malaya, heroically managed to open a door, allowing the entire family to escape.
In total darkness, they fought to stay above water—desperately searching for land. Amid the chaos, Malaya was swept away by the fierce current.
Since that moment, we had been searching day and night—by land, air, and water.
On the morning of July 7th, Malaya was found in her final resting place, sitting peacefully upright, beneath trees, and wrapped in nature.
As a testament to the Hammonds’ unshakable spirit, just hours after saying goodbye to their beloved daughter, the four of them stepped into the river—returning to the place of tragedy not with anger, but with reverence. They entered the water to make peace with it, and to bless Malaya’s ascending spirit.
The Hammonds are a family grounded in love, faith, and selfless service. That foundation is reflected in the lives of their three children—each one exceptionally kind, compassionate, and pure of heart.
As the eldest, Malaya set the standard. Ask anyone who knows her, and they’ll tell you: Malaya was one of the most gentle, compassionate young women they’ve ever met.
The family is going through the unthinkable right now—and they could really use the support of community.
We’ve offered to help raise funds to assist them in rebuilding their lives. They have to now take care of funeral arrangements, replace their car, and many belongings that they lost in the flood, and we want to afford them the time they all need to heal and get back on their feet again.
Whatever you can afford—no matter how small—please consider making a donation. Every single penny goes directly to the Hammond family.
They’ve never owned much, because they’ve never asked for much. Having each other has always been enough.
But today, they need our help.
If you’re not in a position to give financially, please lift them up in your prayers. They need all the strength, hope, and love we can offer.
In the name of love and life,
Mikki Willis
Father/Filmmaker
There are no words that can heal the devastating loss your family has suffered. Please know we are praying for peace to be with your family during this difficult time and know that Malaya is in Heaven.
Our prayers are with you ✝️ Blessed are the pure in heart, For they shall see God. Matthew 5:8 NKJV
Sending love and peace to your beautiful family. Your video honoring your daughter by caring for the ones who are broken hearted from this tragedy is an example that all should follow.
I’m deeply sorry for your loss and inspired by your faith. May our Lord bring you peace during this difficult time.
May the Lord bring His comfort to your family always. Your daughter is a beautiful expression of Jesus. She is now in Heaven with Him.
My love and prayers for your family. May God surround you with His comfort & Peace that surpasses all understanding.
Praying for healing and that you feel and see the sweet love of JESUS in the midst of your grief. ❤️✝️🙏🏻
My prayers to you and your family.
Praying for all who loved her.
God blessed everyone with Malaya's presence. May He wrap His arms around the family in their time of grief.
God bless you. Your daughter is a light for all of us.
May God give you wisdom and strength during these hard times 😔
I am so sorry…may God be your strength.
Thank you for showing how Love is reflected in love.
My sincere condolences. I’m praying for all of you. ❤️🙏🏽
July 14th, 2025
Thank you again so much for all your support. Please watch this special message from Malaya's mom and dad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbfPfqSc85Y
Please share this inspiring message to help so many others going through this heart breaking time.
July 9th, 2025
We want to thank everyone so deeply for the outpouring of prayers and donations. This has made such a huge difference for the Hammond family in their time of grieving.
Nadia and I did an interview last night to share their story and honor Malaya. Through this tragedy we have experienced so many miracles that we will share at some point, but to witness the power of the human spirit and community has left us in awe.
You can watch the interview here.
https://www.kvue.com/article/news/state/texas-news/texas-flood/malaya-hammond-marble-falls-teen-flood-victim/269-f37a3cae-635e-4ff5-98da-ee76a679a5e8
