Hamming Family Mold Remediation

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $36,715
The Hammings are a family of nine living in southwest Michigan. They love the Lord and are faithful members of His church, serving wherever they can in many capacities. Rich works full-time and Tami works part-time in addition to homeschooling. With four girls and three boys in the home, they are an active family! In February 2024, through an issue with their boiler, they discovered extensive mold in their basement. After having some mold testing done and speaking with remediation specialists, they learned there are three strains of toxic mold in their home that extend beyond the basement and explain many of the health difficulties they have been experiencing for some time. A job loss last September (praise God for Rich’s permanent full-time employment as of February!), fatigue, brain fog, allergies, and growing food sensitivities are just some of the challenges they were already facing before they became aware of this issue of mold in the house.
Their basement block foundation, basement homeschool room, basement closet, basement well room, main floor bathroom, main floor dining room, and attic air conditioning ducts and air handler all require remediation. Additionally, there will also need to be general mold cleaning throughout most of the house. This means the Hammings will have to clean and pack up all of their belongings and move out of their home for the duration of the remediation process. Afterwards will come the long process of putting their house back together. None of this work - neither the remediation, nor the cleaning, nor the temporary rental housing, nor the rebuilding - is covered by their homeowners insurance. The campaign goal is based on the estimates received so far, but that number could change if contractors find more mold once the work begins.
Rich and Tami have stated, “We know the Lord has us in this place of great need, unable to get out of it on our own. Our hope - in faith - is that He will supply all our needs.”
Thank you for giving to help this dear couple with the cost of remediation and rebuilding to make their home a safe and healthy place for their family.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow!
Praying for you all as you face this trial knowing that He works all things for our good!
God bless.
We are praying for you and your family, Rich!
Praying for you and your family, Rich. You always share the most amazing photographs on LinkedIn, and although we haven't met I feel like this is a way of returning the favor for the joy the photos bring me. May the peace of the risen Lord fill your heart as we progress through the Triduum and into the Easter Season.
September 14th, 2024
We praise God for His abundant goodness to the Hamming family. Much has happened in the past several months because of your help, donations, and prayers:
The Hammings thank the Lord that they were able to move back home Monday, September 2! However, although the house is livable, it is still unfinished, with significant work yet to be done. Any support to help them complete the restoration would be a great blessing. These are the final projects remaining:
The Hammings extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has donated, reached out, given a listening ear, prayed, and showed love during this journey to make their home a safe and healthy place for their family. Your kindness means so much to them, and even the smallest gesture brings hope and serves as a reminder of our Heavenly Father's faithful love. Thank you so very much!
