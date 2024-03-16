Hamming Family Mold Remediation

The Hammings are a family of nine living in southwest Michigan. They love the Lord and are faithful members of His church, serving wherever they can in many capacities. Rich works full-time and Tami works part-time in addition to homeschooling. With four girls and three boys in the home, they are an active family! In February 2024, through an issue with their boiler, they discovered extensive mold in their basement. After having some mold testing done and speaking with remediation specialists, they learned there are three strains of toxic mold in their home that extend beyond the basement and explain many of the health difficulties they have been experiencing for some time. A job loss last September (praise God for Rich’s permanent full-time employment as of February!), fatigue, brain fog, allergies, and growing food sensitivities are just some of the challenges they were already facing before they became aware of this issue of mold in the house.

Their basement block foundation, basement homeschool room, basement closet, basement well room, main floor bathroom, main floor dining room, and attic air conditioning ducts and air handler all require remediation. Additionally, there will also need to be general mold cleaning throughout most of the house. This means the Hammings will have to clean and pack up all of their belongings and move out of their home for the duration of the remediation process. Afterwards will come the long process of putting their house back together. None of this work - neither the remediation, nor the cleaning, nor the temporary rental housing, nor the rebuilding - is covered by their homeowners insurance. The campaign goal is based on the estimates received so far, but that number could change if contractors find more mold once the work begins.

Rich and Tami have stated, “We know the Lord has us in this place of great need, unable to get out of it on our own. Our hope - in faith - is that He will supply all our needs.”

Thank you for giving to help this dear couple with the cost of remediation and rebuilding to make their home a safe and healthy place for their family.







