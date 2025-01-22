Supporting the Hammerstrom Family

Many of you know the Hammerstrom Family and are aware their daughter, Felicity, had a sledding accident on January 14th that resulted in significant injuries, including a skull fracture and TBI. Felicity was released from the hospital a few days ago; however, she faces a long road to full recovery and there are unplanned mounting expenses related to such an incident.

Our Heavenly Father has provided for this family in countless ways since the accident occurred. The outpouring of love and prayers from the community has touched them in more ways than one can imagine.

Please join us as we continue to support the Hammerstrom Family in their time of need. Pray for Felicity and her family as she begins her therapy and recovery process. If you are able, please consider a financial donation to assist with Felicity's mounting medical care and expenses. No gift is too small.