Haleigh's Heart presents Real Not Rare Documentary

Goal:
USD $11,000
Raised:
USD $7,312
Campaign funds will be received by Haleigh's Heart
Since the unexpected passing of our beautiful, vibrant daughter Haleigh, from vaccine induced grand mal
seizures, we have put forth efforts to honor our young daughter's memory, share her truth, as well as that of countless other individuals and families tragically harmed or senselessly taken from indemnified products touted for decades as “safe and effective”.
Shortly
following Haleigh’s untimely death, we formed Haleigh’s Heart with a mission to
increase vaccine education, awareness and outreach.
Over the last two
years, we have been bootstrapping and working to produce a documentary in order to bring forth Haleigh’s
story, including the testimonies of many others, and we are honored to premiere Real Not Rare: Our Tears, Our Truths, Our Testimonies on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio.
We are incredibly grateful for those who have supported our family, Haleigh’s message, and our mission over these years! We respectfully ask your consideration and support in contributing to or sponsoring this important film with Sponsorship opportunities below. All monies will be utilized to directly offset production costs, and rental fees with any remaining funds used solely for vaccine education, awareness and outreach! Thank you in advance!
“Haleigh’s Heart “ Presenting Sponsorship - $1000 Partner
· Presenting Sponsor on Event Media Board and Table Top Display.
· Recognition in Documentary Opening and Conclusion.
·
Name/Logo featured in Event
Program.
·
Receive 10 Tickets to Documentary
Premiere - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our
Tears, Our Testimonies.
·
Receive 2 DVD Documentary
copies.
·
Haleigh’s Heart Gift Bag.
“Real Not Rare” Sponsorship - $500 Partner
·
Featured Sponsor on Event Media
Board and Table Top Display.
·
Recognition in Documentary
Conclusion.
·
Name/Logo featured in Event
Program.
·
Receive 8 Tickets to Documentary
Premiere – Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our
Tears, Our Testimonies.
·
Receive 1 DVD Documentary
copy.
“Research Before You Regret” Sponsorship - $250 Partner
·
Featured Sponsor on Table
Top Display with same sponsors.
·
Recognition in Documentary
Conclusion.
·
Name featured in Event
Program.
·
Receive 4 Tickets to Documentary
Premiere - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our
Tears, Our Testimonies.
·
Receive 1 DVD Documentary copy.
“Learn The Risks Sponsorship” - $100 Partner
·
Featured Sponsor on Table
Top Display with same sponsors.
·
Name listed in Event
Program.
·
Receive 2 Tickets to
Premiere OR 1 DVD Documentary Copy - Real
Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.
“Read An Insert” Sponsorship - $50 Partner
·
Name listed in Event
Program.
·
Receive 1 Ticket to Premiere OR 1 DVD Documentary copy - Real Not
Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.
Thank you for sharing the truth!
Thank you for speaking the truth!
I will never forget your Haleigh. Thank you for all you do to get out the truth about vaccines. Sending love and hugs during this difficult time. The years go by but the heart still hurts like the very first day we had to live without our precious babies.
God bless your efforts! May Haleigh's light continue to shine brightly!
Thank you for every effort you put forth to continue spreading the truth! 🙏
With love and prayers for your brave family. May God be with you every step of this journey.
Thank you, Doug and Rishanne, for your strength, courage, and unwavering activism! Love to you both!
Thank you for all your efforts in making the truth be known about the evil and corruption embedded in what were our most trusted medical institutions responsible for the public's health and safety. In my opinion, the FDA, NIH and CDC among other agencies have gone from being the "Gold Standard" of credibility to truly being deceivers and Nazis in every sense of the word- Never to be trusted again.
May we never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the herd. Godspeed Haleigh & sending all our love to her family, and all families who have suffered injury and loss. *Informed Consent Matters **Say NO to mandates ***Repeal H.R.5546 - National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
Not "Rare" at all. Thank you for all you have done to shine the light on the medical fraud that has gone on way too long and has been disguised and sold to the public under the definition of health.
May God Bless you! And your endeavors!
I am so very saddened for your loss… Keeping you in my prayers! Catherine Hawkins
Thank you s much for what you are doing. 🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.