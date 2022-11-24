Haleigh's Heart presents Real Not Rare Documentary

Since the unexpected passing of our beautiful, vibrant daughter Haleigh, from vaccine induced grand mal seizures, we have put forth efforts to honor our young daughter's memory, share her truth, as well as that of countless other individuals and families tragically harmed or senselessly taken from indemnified products touted for decades as “safe and effective”.

Shortly following Haleigh’s untimely death, we formed Haleigh’s Heart with a mission to increase vaccine education, awareness and outreach.  An aspiring journalist, Haleigh intended to one day tell her story, but desired to first complete her final semester of college. Since Haleigh will never have the opportunity to share her own story, we continue to be Haleigh’s voice, and that of many others, so to share their important, lifesaving messages and truths.

Over the last two years, we have been bootstrapping and working to produce a documentary in order to bring forth Haleigh’s story, including the testimonies of many others, and we are honored to premiere Real Not Rare: Our Tears, Our Truths, Our Testimonies on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio.

We are incredibly grateful for those who have supported our family, Haleigh’s message, and our mission over these years!  We respectfully ask your consideration and support in contributing to or sponsoring this important film with Sponsorship opportunities below.  All monies will be utilized to directly offset production costs, and rental fees with any remaining funds used solely for vaccine education, awareness and outreach!  Thank you in advance!


“Haleigh’s Heart “ Presenting Sponsorship - $1000 Partner

 

·         Presenting Sponsor on Event Media Board and Table Top Display.

·         Recognition in Documentary Opening and Conclusion.

·         Name/Logo featured in Event Program.

·         Receive 10 Tickets to Documentary Premiere - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.

·         Receive 2 DVD Documentary copies.

·         Haleigh’s Heart Gift Bag.

  

 

 “Real Not Rare” Sponsorship - $500 Partner

 

·         Featured Sponsor on Event Media Board and Table Top Display.

·         Recognition in Documentary Conclusion.

·         Name/Logo featured in Event Program.

·         Receive 8 Tickets to Documentary Premiere – Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.

·         Receive 1 DVD Documentary copy.

 

  

“Research Before You Regret” Sponsorship - $250 Partner

 

·         Featured Sponsor on Table Top Display with same sponsors.

·         Recognition in Documentary Conclusion.

·         Name featured in Event Program.

·         Receive 4 Tickets to Documentary Premiere - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.

·         Receive 1 DVD Documentary copy.

  

 

“Learn The Risks Sponsorship” - $100 Partner

 

·         Featured Sponsor on Table Top Display with same sponsors.

·         Name listed in Event Program.

·         Receive 2 Tickets to Premiere OR 1 DVD Documentary Copy - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.

 

  

“Read An Insert” Sponsorship - $50 Partner

 

·         Name listed in Event Program.

·         Receive 1 Ticket to Premiere OR 1 DVD Documentary copy - Real Not Rare: Our Truths, Our Tears, Our Testimonies.

 

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for sharing the truth!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Thank you for speaking the truth!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Claire Dempsey
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I will never forget your Haleigh. Thank you for all you do to get out the truth about vaccines. Sending love and hugs during this difficult time. The years go by but the heart still hurts like the very first day we had to live without our precious babies.

Annonymous
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless your efforts! May Haleigh's light continue to shine brightly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for every effort you put forth to continue spreading the truth! 🙏

A Hafemeister
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Andrew Downing
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Steven Nunley
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

With love and prayers for your brave family. May God be with you every step of this journey.

Renee and Jason Hedges
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you, Doug and Rishanne, for your strength, courage, and unwavering activism! Love to you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for all your efforts in making the truth be known about the evil and corruption embedded in what were our most trusted medical institutions responsible for the public's health and safety. In my opinion, the FDA, NIH and CDC among other agencies have gone from being the "Gold Standard" of credibility to truly being deceivers and Nazis in every sense of the word- Never to be trusted again.

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
1 year ago

Scarlet's Kids Foundation Inc.
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May we never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the herd. Godspeed Haleigh & sending all our love to her family, and all families who have suffered injury and loss. *Informed Consent Matters **Say NO to mandates ***Repeal H.R.5546 - National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986

Claire Dempsey
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Not "Rare" at all. Thank you for all you have done to shine the light on the medical fraud that has gone on way too long and has been disguised and sold to the public under the definition of health.

Dr Mark Norris
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May God Bless you! And your endeavors!

Catherine
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I am so very saddened for your loss… Keeping you in my prayers! Catherine Hawkins

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you s much for what you are doing. 🙏

