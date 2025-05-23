Loving on Hailey Vittrup

Wednesday afternoon after character awards, our sweet Hailey Vittrup hit the road to move cross-country with her parents. They stopped in New Mexico for the night on Wednesday evening and when they woke up Thursday morning, her U-Haul was gone. They contacted local authorities, and the U-Haul was found abandoned on the side of the road and completely emptied of all of her belongings. She has lost all of her clothes, furniture, school supplies, books, Bible, and so much more. In true Hailey fashion she is praising God for all of the gifts in the midst of this event such as her and her parents safety and some end of year gifts from her students that meant the world to her that she had thought to bring inside. Her heart is aching as she grieves the loss of so many things, and the thought of having to start over is heavy. Hailey has simply asked for prayers as she navigates this situation, but there were an overwhelming number of people who love her at Liberty that wanted to do more. If you feel led, we would be so grateful for any monetary blessing you might be able to send her way!