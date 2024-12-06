Support Hailey in her journey with GPA Vasculitis

Hi everyone,







I’m reaching out to share my daughter Hailey's story in hopes of finding support during one of the most challenging times in her life. Hailey was recently diagnosed with GPA (Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis), a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of blood vessels, leading to damage in her lungs, kidneys, sinuses, and other organs. This condition has turned our world upside down, impacting both her health and ability to work.







GPA is a lifelong condition that requires ongoing medical care, including specialized treatments, medications, and regular monitoring. The physical and emotional toll has made it difficult for her to keep up with daily life, let alone cover these mounting expenses.





I’m starting this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the financial burden so that Hailey may focus on her health and recovery. Your contributions will go toward:





Medical bills and treatment costs (including infusions, lab work, and medications)

Transportation to and from doctor’s appointments

Living expenses while she is unable to work

Any amount, big or small, would mean the world. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your network can help spread the word and make a difference.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read Hailey's story, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives us hope and strength as we navigate this journey.





Isaiah 40:29: “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.”





With gratitude,

Megan Goodwin