Campaign Image

Support Hailey in her journey with GPA Vasculitis

Raised:

 USD $855

Campaign created by Megan Goodwin

Campaign funds will be received by Hailey Goodwin

Support Hailey in her journey with GPA Vasculitis

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out to share my daughter Hailey's story in hopes of finding support during one of the most challenging times in her life. Hailey was recently diagnosed with GPA (Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis), a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of blood vessels, leading to damage in her lungs, kidneys, sinuses, and other organs. This condition has turned our world upside down, impacting both her health and ability to work.

GPA is a lifelong condition that requires ongoing medical care, including specialized treatments, medications, and regular monitoring. The physical and emotional toll has made it difficult for her to keep up with daily life, let alone cover these mounting expenses.

I’m starting this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the financial burden so that Hailey may focus on her health and recovery. Your contributions will go toward:

Medical bills and treatment costs (including infusions, lab work, and medications)
Transportation to and from doctor’s appointments
Living expenses while she is unable to work
Any amount, big or small, would mean the world. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your network can help spread the word and make a difference.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read Hailey's story, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives us hope and strength as we navigate this journey.

Isaiah 40:29: “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.”

With gratitude,
Megan Goodwin
Recent Donations
Show:
Kylah
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Thinking of you as you navigate through this new health diagnosis.

Erika Keller
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Hailey, I am keeping you close to my heart ,and we are sending you and your family love and positive thoughts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Grammy
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

I love you to the moon!

Nancy Cronin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family honey.

Matt Dewey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I admire your strength as you fight this challenge, and know that you are not alone. Take things one day at a time - you've got this,

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

May The Lord take care of you through your journey

Craig and Amy Flippen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Josh Erin and Mia
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you strength and love as you navigate through this illness

AD Dewey
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm sorry to find this out. I hope the best for you in your battle for better health. God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all. Hailey you have an amazing family to support you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo