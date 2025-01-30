Honoring the Legacy of Colonel Victor Haddad

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Colonel Victor Haddad, who departed this life on January 29, 2025, at the age of 89. A devoted father, a man of deep faith, and the backbone of his family, Victor touched countless lives with his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love.

Victor dedicated his life to serving his country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Lebanese Army before moving to the United States, where he continued to be a pillar of strength for his loved ones. His wife of 62 years Claire, his daughters Claudette and Selma, who faithfully serve the Lord with the CBN family, are now facing the difficult task of honoring their father’s memory while navigating the significant financial burden of funeral and burial expenses.

We kindly ask that you consider making a donation to help cover some of these costs to lighten the burden of his grieving family.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and support.