HNC Rust Server Hosting

HNC Rust is a 10000x PvE server in the popular online game Rust. Help support HNC Rust by donating to cover server hosting fees and the purchase of game play plugins for the server. Unlike other servers, we don't believe in a "pay to win" setup with VIP kits and special items. We believe everyone should have the same chances in the game. But server hosting and some plugins are not free. So, please consider donating to help us cover our costs.
Thank you for being a part of the HNC Rust community!
For more information on our server and how to join, visit HNCRust.com
Love the Server! glad to help!
August 12th, 2024
Thank you to the anonymous donor of $50. This donation will greatly help towards our monthly hosting fees. As you know, we believe everyone should be on an equal playing field on our server. We do not offer things like VIP packages as some servers do that give certain players more abilities or items. So donations are the only way we have to help fund the server.
Seeing people like you enjoying the server is what really makes this worth it!
We thank you for being a part of HNC Rust and hope that you continue to enjoy playing with us!
June 15th, 2024
To the anonymous donor of $20.00:
Thank you so much! This will greatly help towards our monthly hosting fees! I'm so sorry I missed the notification. Not sure what happened there.
But again, thank you and I'm so glad you are enjoying the server! :)
February 29th, 2024
A big THANK YOU to the anonymous donor that helped us reach the goal for the month. This donation will cover our hosting fees for April (March bills are already paid) and will also let us purchase a plugin we have had our eye on for awhile (provided the author is able to work out a bug first that is).
As you know, HNC Rust doesn't believe in a pay-to-win approach with tiered "VIP" levels. We think all players should have the same equal chance and experience. However, since we don't use VIP levels, we rely on donations to help cover our costs.
We have a really good community of regulars that we enjoy seeing on the server. You guys make this whole thing worth it. You've stuck around through various issues we've had including having to move providers twice. You really are the best!
