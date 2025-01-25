Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $3,132
Campaign funds will be received by Bethany coogan
🇺🇸We were pardoned
but the fight isn’t over🇺🇸
Adam Villarreal is a disabled Navy veteran and one of the faces of January 6th. After years on the run, living as ghosts, Adam and his wife Beth have set their sight on the homeland.
After January 6th, thousands of patriots were targeted, imprisoned, and stripped of their livelihoods. Some are still behind bars. Others are homeless, jobless, and abandoned by the country they stood up for.
🚨 We refuse to let them be forgotten. 🚨
The Homeland House Foundation is a first-of-its-kind initiative to give these men and women back what was stolen—land, homeownership, and dignity.
🏡 WHAT WE DO 🏡
We don’t just give handouts—we teach self-reliance and help J6 patriots rebuild from the ground up.
✔ Step 1: We train J6 defendants & displaced patriots to acquire tax lien properties.
✔ Step 2: We teach them to file quiet title actions to legally secure homeownership.
✔ Step 3: We provide the architectural plans and resources to build monolithic concrete domes—stormproof, fireproof homes that will last for generations.
🔥 THIS IS HOW WE WIN 🔥
• They tried to make us homeless. We are creating homes.
• They tried to steal our future. We are rebuilding our own.
• They want us broken. We will be stronger than ever.
This is more than a project. It’s a movement. A second chance for those who lost everything. A new future built by patriots, for patriots.
💰 HOW YOU CAN HELP 💰
🏡 Every $10 goes toward acquiring land for displaced patriots.
🛠️ Every $50 helps fund materials for self-sustaining homes.
🚜 Every $100 brings us one step closer to full communities of free Americans.
EVERY DOLLAR GOES DIRECTLY INTO LAND & HOMES FOR PATRIOTS WHO HAVE BEEN LEFT WITH NOTHING.
💥 We aren’t asking permission. We are building a homeland. 💥
🇺🇸 STAND WITH US. DONATE TODAY. 🇺🇸
@bgracey02x TikTok
@Bethcoogan6255 X
Good luck with this endeavor.
Go with God
Yo, I went looking for you after attaining homeless status. I did a long winter walk down through texas from Co and up the east coast. Texas is beautiful but Boston ended up feeding me so I am officially a MassHole now. Just joined the south bay orange team (home depot) and don't live in a hammock done by the river anymore. Km6jxa P.s. I fed the birds
Godspeed. Never Give up.
God bless you.
May the Lord Bless you & make His face to shine upon you!
God bless you Adam
I'm so sorry you've had to endure this injustice. President Trump will continue to right this wrong. Thank you for your service fellow Shipmate!!! Stay Strong! Mark USN (Ret)
God bless you and your family. May He strengthen you and guide you as you look to the future confident in His steadfast love.
May the Lord bless you and keep you.
What happened to the J6ers is almost on par with the Japanese interment camps of WW2. For purely political reasons, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden wanted the highest possible body count. It didn’t matter how many lives they ruined; pure evil!
God watch over America and you and your family.
Adam, Your true Patriot and Served our country you deserve all the Best.. We know why everyone who attended showed up in DC for J6. Riots or violence that did occur was a setup, incited and allowed to happen for Political Gain at many peoples expense.. Be Well. God Bless you, President Trump and our country.
