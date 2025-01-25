🇺🇸We were pardoned

but the fight isn’t over🇺🇸

Adam Villarreal is a disabled Navy veteran and one of the faces of January 6th. After years on the run, living as ghosts, Adam and his wife Beth have set their sight on the homeland.

After January 6th, thousands of patriots were targeted, imprisoned, and stripped of their livelihoods. Some are still behind bars. Others are homeless, jobless, and abandoned by the country they stood up for.

🚨 We refuse to let them be forgotten. 🚨

The Homeland House Foundation is a first-of-its-kind initiative to give these men and women back what was stolen—land, homeownership, and dignity.

🏡 WHAT WE DO 🏡

We don’t just give handouts—we teach self-reliance and help J6 patriots rebuild from the ground up.

✔ Step 1: We train J6 defendants & displaced patriots to acquire tax lien properties.

✔ Step 2: We teach them to file quiet title actions to legally secure homeownership.

✔ Step 3: We provide the architectural plans and resources to build monolithic concrete domes—stormproof, fireproof homes that will last for generations.

🔥 THIS IS HOW WE WIN 🔥

• They tried to make us homeless. We are creating homes.

• They tried to steal our future. We are rebuilding our own.

• They want us broken. We will be stronger than ever.

This is more than a project. It’s a movement. A second chance for those who lost everything. A new future built by patriots, for patriots.

💰 HOW YOU CAN HELP 💰

🏡 Every $10 goes toward acquiring land for displaced patriots.

🛠️ Every $50 helps fund materials for self-sustaining homes.

🚜 Every $100 brings us one step closer to full communities of free Americans.





EVERY DOLLAR GOES DIRECTLY INTO LAND & HOMES FOR PATRIOTS WHO HAVE BEEN LEFT WITH NOTHING.

💥 We aren’t asking permission. We are building a homeland. 💥





🇺🇸 STAND WITH US. DONATE TODAY. 🇺🇸





