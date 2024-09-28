Help needed for North Carolina flood victims

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $27,610
Campaign funds will be received by Allison Watkins
🚨 URGENT: Help Needed for NC Flood Victim's
Our colleagues and friends in North Carolina are facing catastrophic devastation from recent flooding, and several of our Epique Realty agents and their families are still unaccounted for. 💔
With no cell service or power in many areas, families are struggling to communicate and get basic necessities. We’re organizing an emergency relief effort, and we need YOUR help to gather vital supplies before we leave early next week with a fully loaded supply trailer.
Your generous donations will help with this effort.
🔋 URGENT NEED: Phone bank battery chargers to help families stay connected during this crisis! We will send phone chargers with donated money to a supply center.
Prayers for your recovery. Everything is in Gods hands and his timing.
Allison and Charles, Brian sent me $500 to send to you for coats for kids. We love you both!! Robbie
Sending prayers to all who have lost everything. God bless you and keep you...amen...
Sorry I can’t give more, our hearts go out to each and everyone of you! Do not give up, love and kindness will prevail!
Contribution to our mountain friends in need, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
My prayers are with all the people affected. I PRAY that God is protecting and restoring you all!
Prayers to you all
This donation comes from your Epique Family in So. California! John Herkenrath, Ben Cardona, Shari & Steve Wolvek, Dontrell Griffin, Deanne Phillips, Melina Koochof, David Spiewak, Kristi Cornett and her dad Ray Cornett (honorary Epique member) Praying for all of you and those in your communities!
Praying every single day for your recovery. May Jesus be with all of you in your time of need. We are heartbroken for what’s happened. Thank God for all the amazing volunteers, wish I was closer to help, Cincinnati is praying…
Thank you for sharing and starting a fund that will stay out of femas hands. Prayers from texas
Sending our love to you all.
I'll keep sending more as I collect it - this Donation is received from Kelly Ramsey, Kimberly Bernard, Tracee Turnpaugh, Terrie Azevedo, Valerie Desselle Landry, Lynn Smith, Keldon Johnson, Paul Robertson, Lisa Lane, Stacy Cloud Waldrum, Catherine LeChot Matt Sharp, Tommie Evans.
My prayers are with you all. Stay strong in the Lords strength.
Praise God for what He is doing for those who are suffering after the hurricane. Thank you for your service and devotion.
