Help needed for North Carolina flood victims

🚨 URGENT: Help Needed for NC Flood Victim's

Our colleagues and friends in North Carolina are facing catastrophic devastation from recent flooding, and several of our Epique Realty agents and their families are still unaccounted for. 💔



With no cell service or power in many areas, families are struggling to communicate and get basic necessities. We’re organizing an emergency relief effort, and we need YOUR help to gather vital supplies before we leave early next week with a fully loaded supply trailer.



Your generous donations will help with this effort.

🔋 URGENT NEED: Phone bank battery chargers to help families stay connected during this crisis! We will send phone chargers with donated money to a supply center.