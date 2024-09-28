Campaign Image

Help needed for North Carolina flood victims

 USD $40,000

 USD $27,610

Campaign created by Natalie Graham

Campaign funds will be received by Allison Watkins

🚨 URGENT: Help Needed for NC Flood Victim's

Our colleagues and friends in North Carolina are facing catastrophic devastation from recent flooding, and several of our Epique Realty agents and their families are still unaccounted for. 💔

With no cell service or power in many areas, families are struggling to communicate and get basic necessities. We’re organizing an emergency relief effort, and we need YOUR help to gather vital supplies before we leave early next week with a fully loaded supply trailer.

Your generous donations will help with this effort. 

🔋 URGENT NEED: Phone bank battery chargers to help families stay connected during this crisis! We will send phone chargers with donated money to a supply center. 

Recent Donations
Bob Ewing
$ 1000.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers for your recovery. Everything is in Gods hands and his timing.

Rosio Wortman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

LRM
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian DeDiego
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Allison and Charles, Brian sent me $500 to send to you for coats for kids. We love you both!! Robbie

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers to all who have lost everything. God bless you and keep you...amen...

Terri Griffin
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Elisabeth Healy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tracy Hansen
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry I can’t give more, our hearts go out to each and everyone of you! Do not give up, love and kindness will prevail!

Pam Rhodes
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sara Deal
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Contribution to our mountain friends in need, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rebecca Bottoms
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Iryna Synychak
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

My prayers are with all the people affected. I PRAY that God is protecting and restoring you all!

Jan from Idaho
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers to you all

Team Epique So California
$ 575.00 USD
3 months ago

This donation comes from your Epique Family in So. California! John Herkenrath, Ben Cardona, Shari & Steve Wolvek, Dontrell Griffin, Deanne Phillips, Melina Koochof, David Spiewak, Kristi Cornett and her dad Ray Cornett (honorary Epique member) Praying for all of you and those in your communities!

Sweet T
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying every single day for your recovery. May Jesus be with all of you in your time of need. We are heartbroken for what’s happened. Thank God for all the amazing volunteers, wish I was closer to help, Cincinnati is praying…

Ramona
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for sharing and starting a fund that will stay out of femas hands. Prayers from texas

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending our love to you all.

Robbie and Friends
$ 750.00 USD
3 months ago

I'll keep sending more as I collect it - this Donation is received from Kelly Ramsey, Kimberly Bernard, Tracee Turnpaugh, Terrie Azevedo, Valerie Desselle Landry, Lynn Smith, Keldon Johnson, Paul Robertson, Lisa Lane, Stacy Cloud Waldrum, Catherine LeChot Matt Sharp, Tommie Evans.

Janet S
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My prayers are with you all. Stay strong in the Lords strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
3 months ago

Praise God for what He is doing for those who are suffering after the hurricane. Thank you for your service and devotion.

