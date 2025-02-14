Help Bear the Burden of the Guy Family 💗

If you are reading this page, you might be aware of the incredible trials that have befallen the Guy family. They have been learning and growing through this difficult time. Many in the local body of Christ have been giving them moral support, food, and other blessings. Now they are entering a time of marked financial difficulty, on top of all the other pain they are experiencing.



(If you haven’t met the Guys, the husband and father of this family committed grave crimes for which he has plead guilty. He is now in prison. Due to the seriousness of his crimes, it will probably be a very long time before he can once again provide an income for his family.)

Andrea and her six children (pictured, above) are now in need of recurring donations totaling $4,000 per month. If the Lord is leading you to help by setting up a recurring donation, you are in the right place. No matter what you are able to do to help them financially, please keep the Guy family in your prayers.















